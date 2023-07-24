Prince George is having more frequent 'informal' chats with King Charles for this likely reason

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George is said to be having more frequent informal chats with his grandfather King Charles as he prepares to be future king.

The Wales youngster, who celebrated his 10th birthday at the weekend, is understood to be gearing up for his future royal life and responsibilities and this comes as Prince William is said to be ‘watching with pride’ as Princess Charlotte takes over as the Royal Family’s ‘class prefect’.

As the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, not only is the young royal notably dressing like his father Prince William - who is next in line to the throne in royal line of succession - but he's also said to be taking part in meetings that will prepare him for the day he becomes king.

Royal expert Robert Jobson told the Express, "He looks the spitting image of his dad and apparently insists on dressing like him, too - with a jacket and tie - when the occasion requires. He gets on well with his loving granddad King Charles III too, and famously took part in the Coronation as a Page of Honour and didn’t put a foot wrong."

But that's not the only sign Prince George, who is second in line to the throne behind his father the Prince of Wales, is being slowly introduced to having a greater royal presence in the Royal Family, which is also known as The Firm.

Mr Jobson, who is author of Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, continued, "I’m told his informal chats with his grandfather are becoming more frequent. You sense, just like William’s relationship with the late Queen, Elizabeth II, when he was an Eton schoolboy, George’s close bond with the King will be important in preparing for his future role."

But it's not only King Charles who is helping to shape George, Kate Middleton's parenting style is helping to prepare all three of her children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight and Prince Louis, five for both their public and private lives.

Her 'relatable mix' of traditional and modern elements are helping her kids juggle royal engagements with family life.

And the Mirror reported that "It’s Kate’s caring and confident parenting skills that will give the future king the inner strength required as he navigates his path to the throne.”

