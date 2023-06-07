Sophie Wessex radiates in white dress and black jacket for visit to children's hospice

The Duchess of Edinburgh made an important trip to Guildford on Tuesday to meet with staff and service users of the Shooting Star Children's Hospice

Emma Dooney
By Emma Dooney
published

Sophie Wessex has shown off her effortless style yet again, wearing a gorgeous white dress with an elegant black blazer for her most recent charitable engagement. 

The Duchess of Edinburgh travelled to Guildford on Tuesday to visit Christopher's, a Shooting Star Children's Hospice, much to the excitement of the centre's staff and service users. 

Never one to disappoint in the style department, Sophie wore a crisp white dress with a long hemline and high neckline for the special appearance. The 58-year-old teamed the ivory gown, which hails from Me + Em, with an elegant black blazer from Sandro Valina and white Espadrille wedges. 

For her accessories, Sophie went with a black-and-white polka dot clutch and a silver necklace with a cross pendant. She also experimented with different shapes in her jewellery, wearing delicate hoop earrings with a black diamond bead and a star brooch. Sophie's black jacket and comfy wedges are believed to be re-wears, while her Me + Em textured dress appears to be a new addition to her wardrobe. 

After being introduced to the staff and volunteers of the charity, Sophie joined an arts and crafts activity that involved making a plaster relief from natural resources. She was also presented with a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II, which was created by the service's users ahead of her visit. At another point, she tried her hand at gardening by helping to plant trees in the hospice's garden. 

Sophie, who is a patron of the hospice, officially opened its Guildford facility in 2002 and has visited multiple the centre times since. Speaking about the hospice previously, she said, "Thank you for what you do in looking after these wonderful and beautiful children."

News and lifestyle writer

Emma is a Lifestyle News Writer for Goodto. Hailing from the lovely city of Dublin, she mainly covers the Royal Family and the entertainment world, as well as the occasional health and wellness feature. Always up for a good conversation, she has a passion for interviewing everyone from A-list celebrities to the local GP - or just about anyone who will chat to her, really.

