Sophie Wessex radiates in white dress and black jacket for visit to children's hospice

Sophie Wessex has shown off her effortless style yet again, wearing a gorgeous white dress with an elegant black blazer for her most recent charitable engagement.

Sophie Wessex radiated elegance on Tuesday for her visit to Christopher's, a Shooting Star Children's Hospice in Guildford.

The Duchess of Edinburgh met with staff, volunteers, and service users during her visit, before joining a fun arts and crafts activity and receiving a special gift from her excited hosts.

In other royal news, Prince Harry reportedly warned King Charles against doing this for Princess Lilibet's second birthday.



The Duchess of Edinburgh travelled to Guildford on Tuesday to visit Christopher's, a Shooting Star Children's Hospice, much to the excitement of the centre's staff and service users.

Never one to disappoint in the style department, Sophie wore a crisp white dress with a long hemline and high neckline for the special appearance. The 58-year-old teamed the ivory gown, which hails from Me + Em, with an elegant black blazer from Sandro Valina and white Espadrille wedges.

For her accessories, Sophie went with a black-and-white polka dot clutch and a silver necklace with a cross pendant. She also experimented with different shapes in her jewellery, wearing delicate hoop earrings with a black diamond bead and a star brooch. Sophie's black jacket and comfy wedges are believed to be re-wears, while her Me + Em textured dress appears to be a new addition to her wardrobe.

The exciting ensemble comes shortly after Kate Middleton debuted her own blazer and ballet flats as she makes special visit to Windsor Family Hub.



Yesterday in Surrey, The Duchess of Edinburgh visited local charity @artventureuk, met children and families supported by @sschospices, and opened @RoyalSurrey’s new diagnostic wing.Read more about HRH’s day: https://t.co/ndxjk7Xzq1 pic.twitter.com/uXFSQtOXXFJune 7, 2023 See more

After being introduced to the staff and volunteers of the charity, Sophie joined an arts and crafts activity that involved making a plaster relief from natural resources. She was also presented with a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II, which was created by the service's users ahead of her visit. At another point, she tried her hand at gardening by helping to plant trees in the hospice's garden.

(Image credit: Getty)

Sophie, who is a patron of the hospice, officially opened its Guildford facility in 2002 and has visited multiple the centre times since. Speaking about the hospice previously, she said, "Thank you for what you do in looking after these wonderful and beautiful children."