Why Prince Harry's decision over Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could upset King Charles

A royal commentator has claimed that Prince Harry’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet won’t be returning to the UK for a long time.

Growing up in California, Archie and Lilibet lead a rather different life to their UK-based cousins, from missing out on certain royal traditions to being taken trick-or-treating – though they still do see some of their father’s relatives .

However, in a move that’s thought will upset King Charles, Harry has reportedly decided that the children he shares with wife Meghan Markle won’t be returning to the UK for a while. While the Duke of Sussex travelled across the Atlantic to his home country a few times last year, his children didn’t join him, and neither did his wife, even though it’s thought that Charles has only met his granddaughter Lilibet once.

Royal commentator Michael Cole told GB News , “I think the King feels [hurt] by the fact that he does not see his grandchildren in California. It would be quite natural for any man to wish to see his grandchildren. I know for a fact that the King is very keen.”

"He loves his children, he loves his grandchildren, he loves his godchildren. The fact he does not see them [Archie and Lilibet] and that is not his wish, will be very upsetting to him. It will be a long time before Prince Harry returns to the country with his children."

Harry turned down the chance to reunite with his family this year, and it’s not known when he’ll next travel to the UK – and whether his wife and children will join him when that happens.

Harry and Meghan received an invitation to the Duke of Westminster’s wedding, which will take place this summer. Senior royals including Charles, Queen Camilla, William, and Kate are all expected to be there, but sources close to Harry and Meghan have said that they turned the invitation down after fears the reunion may be “too awkward” for them.

According to the controversial new book, Endgame , by royal biographer Omid Scobie, there was a key moment of friction between Harry and Charles after Harry and Meghan were told to give back Frogmore Cottage after they stepped back as senior working royals in 2020.

Harry reportedly said to his father, “Don’t you want to see your grandchildren?” after being forced out of the house, which he and Meghan moved into in April 2019 following Archie’s birth. The cottage was gifted to them by the late Queen Elizabeth upon their wedding the previous year.

Scobie claims that, as the cottage is protected by armed guards, it’s the safest option for the family when visiting the UK.

However, relations may be thawing between the Sussexes and their relatives back in the UK, with Archie and Lilibet recording a cute birthday tribute to their grandfather for his 75th birthday back in November.