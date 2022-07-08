The Queen’s dinner table rule means this everyday essential isn’t ‘allowed’ for her royal relatives

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Queen’s dinner table rule reportedly means that one everyday essential is something she won’t “allow” for her royal relatives.

Her Majesty is said to have a particular preference when it comes to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren having dinner with her.

According to a royal expert, the monarch “won’t allow” mobile phones to be used at the table and loves a more “formal” meal.

Over the years reports have suggested that there are quite a few food-related traditions and rules that Her Majesty and other members of The Firm (opens in new tab) like to follow. From the Queen’s strange pasta rule (opens in new tab) that her great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte apparently breaks, to the Queen’s morbid rule (opens in new tab) when it comes to sandwiches, there’s so much to intrigue fans when it comes to royal mealtimes.

Now it seems that Britain’s longest-reigning monarch also has a more “formal” preference when it comes to family mealtimes. And it means that an everyday essential reportedly isn’t welcome at the royal table…

According to Express.co.uk (opens in new tab), royal expert Gyles Brandreth opened up during a recent appearance on ITV daytime (opens in new tab) show This Morning about the Queen’s dinner table rule. Describing the monarch as his “role model” he claimed that she doesn’t “allow” her family to use mobile phones at the table.

“The Queen is my role model in all things. One of the things she won’t allow at the table with her grandchildren and indeed her great-grandchildren is mobile phones at mealtimes,” he alleged, before going on to express his belief that both he and Her Majesty prefer a less casual style of dinner at home.

“She likes a formal, and I too like a fairly formal meal,” Gyles added. “It doesn’t mean to say you have to have a napkin. But you do have to sit at the table nicely and you certainly mustn’t eat with your mouth open!”

The Queen’s supposed desire to see etiquette upheld at the dinner table is something that likely won’t come as a surprise to many royal fans. And although she apparently doesn’t want mobiles used by her nearest and dearest at mealtimes, Her Majesty isn’t totally against this handy device.

As reported last year by Express.co.uk (opens in new tab), royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti disclosed to Royally US presenter Christina Garibaldi that the Queen not only owns a mobile phone, but that it’s reportedly “packed” with protective anti-spyware.

“Apparently the Queen has two people who she speaks to the most on her phones and she also apparently has a mobile phone which is said to be Samsung packed with anti-hacker encryption by MI6 so nobody can hack into her phone,” he claimed at the time.

Jonathan added, "But the two people she phones the most [are] said to be her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren.”

The Queen and Princess Anne are known to be close and given the monarch's love of horse-racing it's perhaps no surprise that her racing manager is claimed to be amongst her most-contacted people. And it this is indeed correct then it seems that whilst the Queen’s dinner table rule bans mobiles from mealtimes, she’s no stranger to using one regularly in her spare time to keep in touch with her loved ones.