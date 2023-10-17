The ‘role model and hero’ Prince William was REALLY named after, royal expert claims - and you've probably never heard of him

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William is said to be named after a 'role model and hero' of his dad King Charles, according to a royal expert - and you've probably never heard of him.

The Prince of Wales, who was born on 21st June 1982, was named using the traditional royal baby name hack, but contrary to popular belief that he was named after the previous four King Williams, the young prince was named after someone else entirely.

It can be tricky for parents to choose the right baby name. From unusual baby names to Disney names or Royal baby names, there are so many to choose from - and royals are no different when it comes to finding inspiration.

Prince William is next in line to the throne in the royal line of succession, but when the Prince of Wales eventually does become king, it's claimed that his choice of name comes from a little-known British prince who died in a plane crash 51 years ago, rather than the four British kings previously bearing that name.

Prince William was christened William Arthur Philip Louis in the music room of Buckingham Palace by the then Archbishop of Canterbury, Robert Runcie.

Royal writer Christopher Wilson has made the claims in his latest MailOnline column, in which he reports that Prince William's name is a "tribute to a swashbuckling royal cousin - friend, role model and hero to King Charles who was killed in a tragic plane crash in 1972."

Prince William of Gloucester was the older cousin of then Prince Charles, who died at the age of 30, unmarried and without children.

Christopher writes that "Charles admired him profoundly and when his first son was born 10 years later in 1982 he had no hesitation in naming him after the man, seven years his senior, who'd been his lifetime role-model."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And it looks like the pair are not just similar by names but actually, most of Prince William's life has emulated that of Prince William of Gloucester - they both went to Eton, played Polo and worked as a pilot.

But the older William was killed in an air crash - the plane he was flying at the time a Piper Cherokee crashed while he was taking part in an air race in August 1972.

Meanwhile, younger Prince William of Wales no longer works as an air ambulance helicopter pilot, he served the East Anglian Air Ambulance from 2015-2017. He is married to wife Kate Middleton and they have three children, sons Prince George, 10 and Prince Louis, five and daughter Princess Charlotte, eight. And he now performs official engagements and duties on behalf of the Monarch, King Charles III.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

