When does Bake Off start in 2023? Everything we know about the new series

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's that time of year again when everyone’s favourite baking programme returns to our screens. Here's everything you need to know about when Bake Off starts in 2023.

As Autumn fast approaches and the long summer nights fade into a distant memory, one thing we can look forward to is getting cosy indoors with the return of the Great British Bake Off and a brand new batch of bakers.

This year’s much-anticipated return of the white marquee, accompanied by the Hollywood handshake and gingham altar filled with pastries, cakes and a variety of new technical challenges brings a few questions to all of our minds. Along with wondering where Bake Off is filmed and who the new Bake Off contestants are, everyone wants to know when Bake Off starts in 2023.

When does Bake Off start in 2023?

The Great British Bake Off is set to return later in September. Although there is no official announcement, the expected date is Tuesday 12th September 2023 at 8pm.

2022’s series started on Tuesday 13th September and 2021’s series began on Tuesday 21st September, indicating this year's 10-week series will commence mid-September. A teaser trailer for this year’s series has already been released, proclaiming "Heaven is a bake on Earth."

Heaven is a bake on Earth.The Great British Bake Off. Coming soon to @Channel4. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/Pjh4tlxCZeAugust 30, 2023 See more

Where to watch Bake Off 2023

The Great British Bake Off 2023 will air on Channel 4. Confirmed by Channel 4, Bake Off will air on the channel for the 7th year in a row, after moving across from the BBC in 2017.

Viewers will also be available to catch up on the latest episodes - as well as previous series if you can't wait to get your baking fix - on Channel 4's streaming service, so you won't miss any of the baking action.

Who will be presenting Bake Off 2023?

This year Alison Hammond, who previously appeared as a Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off special contestant, will be joining Noel Fielding as Bake Off host.

In an interview with The Guardian, Noel Fielding said, "Alison’s bringing such good vibes," while Alison herself added, "It’s weird but I felt like this was something I was always meant to do." She continued, "I just knew it in my heart. I felt a little bit sick but I wanted it so badly."

Also returning will be the infamous judge Paul Hollywood and the ever colourfully dressed Prue Leith.

What happened to last year’s finalists?

Winner Syabira teaches authentic Malaysian cooking classes, while fellow finalist Sandro has founded Baking on the Spectrum, a program that uses baking to teach life skills to children on the spectrum.

Malaysian-born Syabira moved to the UK in 2023 in order to study for her PhD, and brought her own Malaysian twists to 2022’s Bake Off challenges, which proved to be a winning combination. She still demonstrates her love for cooking across her Instagram as well as through her masterclasses. In an interview with The Guardian, she said that her wildest dream "is to publish a cookbook and make more TV experiences."

Sandro fled his home country of Angola at 2, now at 30 he has embraced his heritage and infused Angolan flavours into his bakes throughout the series. Like 2022’s winner, finalist Sandro has also persisted with his passion for baking with Baking on the Spectrum.

Youngest of the 3 finalists Abdul finally received star baker in the semi-final for his wonderful work in patisserie week. Abdul continues to meet up with his fellow contestants and is even available to hire as a celebrity chef. He is a self-proclaimed "Engineer by day. Dessert devourer by night."

A post shared by Abdul Rehman Sharif (@abdul.rehman.sharif) A photo posted by on

Bake Off format change

This year's series will no longer include national weeks due to backlash surrounding harmful stereotypes and allegations of racism. Previously, the show had a ‘Japan Week’ in 2020, followed by ‘a German Week’ the following year, and a ‘Mexican Week’ in 2022.

Last year's Mexican Week in particular sparked backlash, with hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas sporting sombreros and shaking maracas, as well as mispronouncing Spanish words.

Bake Off producers have decided not to continue country-inspired weeks, and in an interview with The Guardian, executive producer Kieran Smith admits "We didn’t want to offend anyone but the world has changed and the joke fell flat. We’re not doing any national themes this year."

While the anticipation of the new series builds, there are plenty of Bake Off spin-offs to catch up on. You might be interested to know where Bake Off: The Professionals is filmed or find out when Celebrity Bake Off was last on and who was on the Celebrity Bake Off line-up.