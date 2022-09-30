The Royal Mint unveils the first coins carrying King Charles III's effigy and a special tribute to the Queen

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles’ coin effigy has been revealed by the Royal Mint, with the 50p set for circulation before the New Year.

The Royal Mint has unveiled the new designs for a commemorative £5 coin and a new 50p coin bearing King Charles III's portrait.

The new coins, while debuting King Charles III effigy also carry special nods to the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II, including a commemoration of her coronation.

The official coin effigy of King Charles III (opens in new tab) has been released by the Royal Mint, with a new 50p coin to begin circulation before the end of the year.

King Charles’ portrait will be appearing on one side of a £5 and 50p coin and will feature in a memorial collection to honour the life (opens in new tab) of Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II who died (opens in new tab) on 8th September 2022.

Both coins carry a tribute to the Queen, with the 50p coin, which is set to roll into circulation in the coming months, carrying a special nod to the Queen's coronation (opens in new tab).

The portrait of Charles, designed by Martin Jennings was unveiled by the Royal Mint and shared on Instagram, with a statement which reads: “We are proud to unveil the first official coin portrait of King Charles III which has been designed by Martin Jennings FRSS and personally approved by His Majesty.

“The first coins to feature the effigy are part of a memorial collection for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II which will be released on 3 October. We're also delighted to announce that the 50p will be entering circulation in the coming months.”

Surrounding Charles' portrait on the new 50 p is also a Latin inscription that reads,‘• CHARLES III • D • G • REX • F • D’ which translates to: “King Charles III, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith.”

Featured on the other side of the coin is a design by sculptor John Bergdahl which is a nod to the Queen’s coronation. It sees the Royal Arm represented in four shields and separated by a rose, leek, thistle and shamrock - the emblems of the United Kingdom.

The commemorative £5 also bares two portraits of Queen Elizabeth, with ‘Elizabeth Regina 1926-2022’ framing them.

Members of the public can expect to start finding the 50p amongst their change before the end of the year.

It comes as a new £50 note is launched (opens in new tab) and prompting people to ask which notes are going out of circulation (opens in new tab) in the coming months.