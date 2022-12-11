Did you spot this adorable unseen photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Harry & Meghan?

Royal fans were delighted when, in the opening episode of Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle's (opens in new tab) Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, an adorable, unseen photo of Prince George (opens in new tab)and Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) popped up on screen.

Everyone knew that when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally dropped their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, we would all be seeing a lot of the couple. But royal fans were over the moon when, in the opening episode, the couple shared a previously unseen photo of them alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

In the first of the three episodes that make up volume one of the docuseries, Prince Harry narrates, "The craziest thing is, I think this love story is only just getting started." On screen, an image captured on the couple's wedding day pops up - and it includes the Prince and Princess of Wales' children Prince George and Princess Charlotte!

During Harry and Meghan's wedding, Prince George and Princess Charlotte acted as pageboy and bridesmaid and, in the new photo, are pictured beaming beside their aunt Meghan, uncle Harry, and the other children included in the service.

The group photograph is much less formal than the official wedding photographs captured by royal photographer Alexi Lubomirski, and shares a heartwarming insight into George and Charlotte's relationship with their aunt and uncle.

Prince George's characteristic shyness is nowhere to be seen in the picture, with the young Prince instead grinning, as HELLO! phrased it, 'like a Cheshire cat'. His younger sister Charlotte has a charming smile plastered across her face as she poses with a small floral bouquet.

Later in the episode, Prince Harry reflects on his 'fairytale' wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor, "She [Meghan] sacrificed everything that she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world. And then, pretty soon after that, I ended up sacrificing everything that I knew to join her in her world."

