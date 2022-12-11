Did you spot this adorable unseen photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Harry & Meghan?
The photo featured in the Netflix docuseries came from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Royal fans were delighted when, in the opening episode of Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle's (opens in new tab) Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, an adorable, unseen photo of Prince George (opens in new tab)and Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) popped up on screen.
- In the first episode of the highly anticipated docuseries, Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab), the royal couple shared many previously unseen images documenting their lives together - and one of them included a rare photo of Prince William (opens in new tab) and Kate Middleton's (opens in new tab) two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
- The photo was taken at Harry and Meghan's wedding (opens in new tab), where Prince George and Princess Charlotte acted as pageboy and bridesmaid respectively.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton and Prince William will not watch Harry & Meghan documentary with Palace sources citing the royals’ “keep calm and carry on” approach to controversy (opens in new tab)
Everyone knew that when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally dropped their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, we would all be seeing a lot of the couple. But royal fans were over the moon when, in the opening episode, the couple shared a previously unseen photo of them alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
In the first of the three episodes that make up volume one of the docuseries, Prince Harry narrates, "The craziest thing is, I think this love story is only just getting started." On screen, an image captured on the couple's wedding day pops up - and it includes the Prince and Princess of Wales' children Prince George and Princess Charlotte!
During Harry and Meghan's wedding, Prince George and Princess Charlotte acted as pageboy and bridesmaid and, in the new photo, are pictured beaming beside their aunt Meghan, uncle Harry, and the other children included in the service.
The group photograph is much less formal than the official wedding photographs captured by royal photographer Alexi Lubomirski, and shares a heartwarming insight into George and Charlotte's relationship with their aunt and uncle.
Prince George's characteristic shyness is nowhere to be seen in the picture, with the young Prince instead grinning, as HELLO! phrased it, 'like a Cheshire cat'. His younger sister Charlotte has a charming smile plastered across her face as she poses with a small floral bouquet.
Later in the episode, Prince Harry reflects on his 'fairytale' wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor, "She [Meghan] sacrificed everything that she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world. And then, pretty soon after that, I ended up sacrificing everything that I knew to join her in her world."
Related articles:
- Prince Harry reveals the real way he and Meghan Markle first met in Netflix series and it's so relatable (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton stuns in recycled red ball gown ahead of Christmas carol service (opens in new tab)
- Meghan Markle’s siblings break silence on "horrible" and “disturbing” Netflix docuseries (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton and Prince William will not watch Harry & Meghan documentary with Palace sources citing the royals’ “keep calm and carry on” approach to controversy (opens in new tab)
- Prince Harry's 'insecurity' revealed by Body Language expert (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Kate Middleton stuns in recycled red ball gown ahead of Christmas carol service
The Princess of Wales has always been a pioneer of sustainable fashion
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Who is Lesley Land? Gogglebox pays tribute to the 'beloved' Channel 4 publicist after unexpected death
Who is Lesley Land? Tributes continue to pour in for the Channel 4 publicist after she died unexpectedly last Friday
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The prestigious royal title King Charles is 'saving' for Princess Charlotte as a tribute to the Queen
The King is in talks to give Princess Charlotte this honourable title.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William says Prince George went crazy' for Craig David's outfit at the Platinum Jubilee
Prince George was a big fan of Craig David's sparkly suit at the Platinum Jubilee
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince George will never be King and the monarchy will end with Prince William, according to history writer
Prince George will never be King, a royal history expert says
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Last updated
-
Why Princess Charlotte was 'told off' by Camilla at the Queen's funeral
The Wales youngster was reportedly seen 'behaving badly' with Prince George outside the Westminster's Wellington Arch.
By Selina Maycock • Last updated
-
The royal christening tradition Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis missed out on
Lady Louise Windsor was the last royal to keep the tradition alive
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
How Princess Charlotte is modernising the idea of being a ‘spare to support the heir’
The dynamic between Princess Charlotte and older brother Prince George shows the Princess' important role
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The clever way Prince George earns pocket money from Kate Middleton and Prince William
Even if you're grandfather is the King, there are still household chores to do
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Carole Middleton hints at adorable Halloween plans for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
Carole Middleton has given fans an insight into the hopeful Halloween fun she has in-store for her grandchildren.
By Selina Maycock • Published