We could see Prince George having hours of fun on his 11th birthday with this top toy of 2024 (and it's on sale in time for the summer holidays)

We think Prince George would love to receive this Leapfrog binocular camera for his 11th birthday, after he recently showed interest in taking a closer look at nature - and it's available in time for the summer holidays.

If you're looking for this year's top toys, then in addition to what we predict will give Squishmallow a run for its money is a toy that we think young Prince George will love.

The royal youngster, who is set to celebrate his 11th birthday in July, showed he was interested in all things nature when he picked up a children's microscope while volunteering at a local baby bank before Christmas last year, where he was tasked with choosing toys that he'd like to give a child of similar age.

Prince George, 10, along with his sister Princess Charlotte, eight, and brother Prince Louis, five, got hands-on sorting through donations. Aside from noticing that Prince Louis would love to let off steam with this Top Toy of 2024, after he picked up a King Kong figurine, we noticed that the new Leapfrog binocular camera toy would be a perfect fit for George playing in the grounds of Adelaide Cottage.

Leapfrong's Magic Adventures Binocular Camera was voted one of the Top 10 Hero Toys of 2024 at the Toy Fair, and presenter and mum of two Anna Williamson voted for the device as her top hero Toy. At the time of the unveiling, she said, "As a mum of two I am always looking for ways to entertain my children for longer periods that doesn't just involve a tablet and YouTube!"

She added, "Engaging with my kids during play is so important, and finding a toy that is also subtly educational, lasts more than five minutes, and is interesting for them is a win-win. The 'magic adventures binoculars camera' is the perfect 'Hero Toy' to aid and encourage children’s curiosity of nature and the world we live in, particularly when the environment is such a hot topic in schools now.”

And while nature-loving youngsters like Prince George will have to wait until July for the toy to be released, it's perfect timing for Prince George's 11th birthday - and we're sure mum Kate Middleton would approve.

It's no secret that the Princess of Wales has been teaching her children skills behind the camera with her passion for photography and her kids' love of the outdoors, so we think it's a perfect purchase for the Wales family.

Leapfrog Magic Adventures Binocular Camera RRP £69.99 (Available July 2024) The Magic Adventures Binocular camera is a perfect gift for children who are curious about nature. It allows them to get up close to animals and insects from afar and take stunning photographs of what they see. Packed with content, you can explore animals and plants from around the world from your back garden.

Prince George has yet to join his father Prince William on a Safari trip to Africa, but in preparation for such a day these binoculars are perfect for getting children used to seeing the animals in the wild and also enable them to brush up on their photography skills.

The optical eight-times binoculars and digital camera have digital zoom, night vision, and expandable memory, making spotting and snapping even more fun. The binoculars feature more than 350 animal and plant photos and videos from the BBC to view on the flip colour screen. Over 600 fun facts add to the learning as children can find out about plants and animals with their unique abilities and adaptations.

Each comes with an extensive field guide, fun action game and quiz mode.

As part of an ITV documentary in 2013, Prince William spoke of his desire for Prince George to share his family's passion for wildlife conservation and Africa, he said, "I'll have toy elephants and rhinos around the room. We'll cover it in sort of, you know, lots of bushes and things like that. Make him grow up as if he's in the bush."

At the time, speaking of the legacy he wishes to pass on to his son, Prince William said it would be "terrifying and very sad" if elephants and rhinos became extinct, not just for George, but "for all the little Georges out there, all the children and grandchildren", adding that "as my father has said in the past before, it's true, it's that family connection that you want to pass on, what you love and you enjoy, to your children."

And he appears to have done just that as more recently Prince William has shared how upset George has been over seeing reports of animals at risk of becoming extinct, as he watches Sir David Attenborough documentaries.

