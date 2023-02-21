Why Princess Charlotte is unlikely to be a 'working royal' when she grows up

Princess Charlotte is not expected to be a 'working royal' as it's claimed the Royal Family want her to 'get a job'.

Princess Charlotte is expected to get a proper job instead of being a working member of the royal family when she grows up, according to experts.

The Wales youngster, who will celebrate her eighth birthday (opens in new tab) this year, is third in line to the throne in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab).

But instead of taking up a "working royal" role representing The Firm (opens in new tab) when she's older, Charlotte is likely to have to get a normal job while being ready to take up a more formal royal post.

Richard Eden told Palace Confidential, "From what I hear, the Prince and Princess of Wales want Charlotte, aged seven, to grow up with the expectation that she will get a job and not be a full-time royal.

"This path for the young Princess would be in keeping with her grandfather, King Charles III's, vision for a slimmed-down monarchy," he added.

Princess Charlotte is expected to be passed the prestigious title (opens in new tab) of Princess Royal when she's older and this title can only be passed to her following the death of Princess Anne, who was given the title in 1987.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe previously told Town & Country magazine, "The title of Princess Royal is traditionally bestowed on the eldest daughter of the monarch."

Princess Anne is the daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the current Monarch, King Charles doesn't have any daughters, therefore the title transfers down to Prince William's eldest Princess Charlotte but as the title is bestowed to its recipient for life, it won't pass down to Charlotte until Princess Anne has passed away. 

Princess Charlotte would join the royals who have a proper job and these include Princess Beatrice, who is a vice president of partnerships and strategy at software company Afiniti. 

Princess Eugenie is the director of an art gallery, Peter Philips founded a sports and entertainment agency, Princess Michael of Kent is an accomplished writer, Zara Tindall is an equestrian champion and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece founded a clothing line to name but a few.

