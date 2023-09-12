You can now go ice skating at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s former home and it sounds like the ideal family night out

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The UK’s largest festive ice rink will soon open at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s former home of Kensington Palace and the an evening skating at the royal residence sounds like the ideal family night out.

The Royal Family are an adventurous bunch, with Kate Middleton revealing her ‘crazy’ hobby she does in the ‘dark’ and all of the members loving to take part in various sports, a fact that's led Prince William to teach his children how to be 'losers.' Considering this, they're all likely delighted at Peter Phillips' newest venture.

Princess Anne's son has revealed he will be opening the UK’s largest festive ice rink at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s former home, Kensington Palace. The winter wonderland event has been described as 'a magical winter event' as the royal has built a 750-person capacity ice rink on a helipad in the grounds of the royal residence - how magical!

The event, called ICE at Kensington Palace, will launch on 30 November with 'super early bird tickets' going on sale on Wednesday 13 September. Tickets for the ice rink are set to cost £19 for an off-peak adult and £22 at peak times. For children, an off-peak ticket will cost £16 while a peak time ticket will cost £18. There is also an extra £2.20 fee per person when booking.

You can also currently get a bit of a discount when booking tickets and get a 15% early bird discount that's available until 20 September.

With your ticket, you get 45 minutes of skating time, skate hire, and also access to the food court and shopping areas. According to Gloucestershire Live there will also be a variety of sustainable food and beverage options on offer as well as to shopfronts offering seasonal products and a mixture of games and attractions.

The idea for the ice rink was largely born out of a lack of other festive events going on in London this year. Peter revealed his inspiration to HELLO! Magazine, saying, "The closure of the Natural History Museum and the Tower of London ice rinks created a gap in the ice skating capacity in London. And so, we were looking for a venue within central London to be able to fill that sort of requirement."

Luckily for Peter, finding a venue for his idea was no trouble as the royals have no end of royal residences in England's capital. But he still had to go through the official route and get approval despite his position in the family. He revealed, "I've obviously done a number of events in central London, and on this site, so we looked at it and we started to come up with some plans.

"And then started to approach the household in the manner that you have to approach them, to be able to plant the seed and see if we could make something happen. And fortunately, we're now in a position where we hopefully will be able to."

For an event as huge as the one Peter is undertaking, the royal has shared how sustainability is at its core to offset the impact of construction and increased footfall, something Phillip's uncle, King Charles III himself inspired in his nephew.

He told HELLO! Magazine, "Given the location we're at, when we came up with the concept, we wanted to drive towards the sustainability piece, but the simple fact of the matter is where we are, and whose backyard we're in. We very much have to align with their core values, and so we were aligned with the King's Earth Charter, the Terra Carta, and obviously with the Sustainable Markets Initiative, their SMI.

"That is really driving all that we are doing. So, all the way through from our suppliers to our games providers, to food providers, and so and so forth, and all of our partners as well, everyone needs to be able to sign up to the process of sustainability and how we can make a winter event more sustainable."