Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet has this hilarious reaction to the Duke's 'dad dancing'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on their way home from the school run when Lilibet showed what she really thought of her dad's dancing.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet (opens in new tab) had the most hilarious reaction to seeing her father dancing.

The youngest of the Sussexes had been greeting her father and big brother Archie (opens in new tab) as they arrived home from the school run at the time, when she gave a funny response to seeing her dad Prince Harry dance.

The couple had been giving fans a sneaky peek inside their lives in LA (opens in new tab) during an interview with journalist Allison P. Davis for The Cut for The New York Times when a hilarious moment was witnessed.

Alison accompanied Meghan on the school run where she learnt Archie's heartwarming pre-school ritual (opens in new tab), and upon returning to their LA home, she saw Prince Harry attempt to make his daughter laugh.

Alison recalled, "We pull up to the house, and Archie leaps out. Harry is ending a phone call as Archie throws himself around his legs.

"Lilibet, unsmiling with watchful bright-blue eyes, is brought out by her nanny. She is small and also ginger, and when there is a small person in the room not smiling, it is a reflex to do anything to entertain them.

She continued, "Harry starts dancing to his own beatboxing, and Meghan bends down and joins in and then I find myself doing it too, until she gives a lopsided smile and we all realise it’s a bit strange to be bonding in this way."

The moment is one of the happier times, after Meghan revealed her horror after learning that a fire broke out in Archie's nursery (opens in new tab).

The couple are reportedly looking for a new home (opens in new tab) - two years after moving into their Montecito mansion, which has a garden as home for Archie's chickens and coop. (opens in new tab)

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William recently moved to Windsor (opens in new tab) ahead of their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis first-day at Lambrook School (opens in new tab), Berkshire.