Selling Sunset season 6 release date and cast reveal

Fans of the reality TV series are keen to know when the Selling Sunset season 6 release date is.

Emmy-nominated reality series Selling Sunset is returning this month, to the delight of its fans. The show goes behind the scenes in the world of LA real estate, following a group of glamorous female realtors working at The Oppenheim Group - the number one real estate brokerage in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.

Fans are invested in the lives of those selling luxury LA homes, with many asking if Mary and Romain are still together (opens in new tab) - despite their differing opinions on whether to start a family - and if realtor Chrishell is still dating her boss, Jason (opens in new tab). And season 5 saw everyone wanting to know more about newbie Chelsea Lazkani (opens in new tab) too. Now, with season 6 around the corner, fans of the show want to know when the new series of Selling Sunset comes out and which cast members will be returning...

Season 6 will premiere on May 19 on Netflix, and all 11 episodes will be available to watch immediately. And by the looks of the trailer, it promises to bring the usual drama, scandals and stunning luxury homes.

While little has been revealed as to what unfolds in Selling Sunset season 6,we do know that this installment features a group trip to Greece, and it's likely to feature Heather Rae El Moussa's pregnancy, and the end of Chrishell and Jason's relationship.

Chrishell and Jason confirmed their split at the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion in May last year, with both getting visibly upset. Jason said: "It’s been a few months, but I’m still just going through stuff. I think there was a lot of love between us and there still is. I still care about her very much. This has been a very difficult break-up."

Chrishell has since found love with Australian singer G Flip, while Jason has moved on with new girlfriend Marie-Lou.

It also looks like some new feuds may develop, with new cast member Nicole accusing Chrishell of taking credit for two of her listings, while another new recruit, Bre, is seen feuding with Chelsea.

Selling Sunset season 6 cast

For the most part, the Selling Sunset season 6 cast will remain the same as season 5 of the show, but there are a few new members - and a couple of realtors who won't be returning.

Co-founder Jason is, apparently, not going to be around much this season, instead spending time in Europe with his new girlfriend. This leaves Mary Fitzgerald in charge of The Oppenheim Group.

Meanwhile, Davina will also be absent for the majority of the season, though there will be glimpses of her throughout.

Maya Vander won't be returning for the new season, as she is reportedly focusing on her family and her own real estate group in Miami.

The cast members who will be making an appearance in Selling Sunset season 6 are:

Brett Oppenheim

Jason Oppenheim

Chrishell Stause

Mary Fitzgerald

Emma Hernan

Heather Rae El Moussa

Amanza Smith

Chelsea Lazkani

Bre Tiesi

Nicole Young

G Flip

Marie-Lou Nurk

Romain Bonnet

Tarek El Moussa

(Image credit: Netflix)

Is Christine still with The Oppenheim Group?

Christine has left The Oppenheim Group, and therefore she will not be appearing in Selling Sunset season 6.

Her future with the company was left on a cliff-hanger in season 5 after realtor Emma Hernan told Jason and Mary that Christine had used an associate to offer one of her clients money to stop working with her - though Christine has denied the claims.

In the show's season 5 reunion, Jason confirmed that Christine had left the firm, saying: "There's not a place for her at The Oppenheim Group."

Christine has since revealed that she left The Oppenheim Group to focus on her and her husband Christian Dumontet’s crypto real estate business, 'RealOpen'.

Who has been added to Selling Sunset season 6?

Two new realtors - Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi - are joining the Selling Sunset season 6 cast.

Nicole has reportedly been at The Oppenheim Group for over a decade, and was originally meant to appear in the first season of the show.

She told PEOPLE (opens in new tab) she "got cold feet right before they were going to filming", adding, "I just wasn't ready to expose my entire life, and even more so, my clients and business - which I'm very protective of - to the entire world."

Meanwhile, LA-based model and realtor Bre will also be bringing her five week old son, Legendary Love, to the show.

Viewers will also get to know Chrishell and Jason's new significant others, musician G Flip and model Marie-Lou Nurk, respectively.

