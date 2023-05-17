Selling Sunset cast net worth: Everything we know about how much the reality TV stars earn
You might be surprised by the figures....
As the reality Netflix show returns to our screens, viewers are keen to know the details of the Selling Sunset cast net worth.
Selling Sunset may be famed for its inside scoop on the Los Angeles luxury real estate market, but viewers also want to know the details of the agents appearing on the show. And now that we know the Selling Sunset season 6 release date (opens in new tab), fans have questions about the upcoming season - from new cast members Bre Tiesi (opens in new tab) and Nicole Young (opens in new tab) to Heather's pregnancy and Christine's exit from the show.
The glamourous realtors that make up the Selling Sunset cast have big personalities, big ambitions, and often pretty big high heels too. And it's no surprise that they're all making huge sums of money, given their appearance on a hit reality TV show combined with the commissions they earn on the million dollar homes they sell. Here's what we know about the Selling Sunset cast's net worth...
Selling Sunset cast net worth
1. Jason And Brett Oppenheim - $50 million each
It won't come as a surprise that The Oppenheim Group business owners have the highest net work on the show, raking in a huge $50 million each. Jason Oppenheim founded the firm, rebranding his great-great-grandfather’s firm, Stern Realty Co., before twin Brett joined the company.
They've worked with a number of celebrity clients over the years, including Meryl Streep, Dakota Johnson, Orlando Bloom, Nicole Scherzinger and Ellen Degeneres to name just a few. The Oppenheim Group (opens in new tab) website reveals that the firm has more than $3 billion in total sales and $300 million in active listings, and closes over one hundred deals annually.
2. Chrishell Stause - $5 million
Chrishell is one of the best-known stars to come out of Selling Sunset, with her personal life not short on drama - from her split from ex-husband and actor Justin Hartley, to her relationship with her boss Jason and most recently her marriage to Australian singer G Flip.
Chrishell has earned her net worth of $5 million through her work as a Selling Sunset agent, as well as her acting career on Days of Our Lives. House Beautiful (opens in new tab) reported n 2021 that Chrishell had spent $3.3 million on her home, and she also has the most Instagram followers of the Selling Sunset cast members, meaning she can charge the most for a sponsored post.
3. Heather Rae El Moussa - $3 million
Heather Rae Young has had several different jobs before joining Selling Sunset. The star has worked as a pilates instructor, Playboy model (becoming Playboy's Miss February in 2010) and made minor appearances in movies and television shows. She got her license at 27 and has made commissions on multi-million dollar homes, all of which have contributed to her $3 million net worth.
Her husband, real estate investor Tarek El Moussa, has a net worth of around $15 million according to Celebrity Net Worth (opens in new tab). The couple recently welcomed a baby boy, named Tristan Jay El Moussa.
4. Emma Hernan - $3 million
Emma Hernan has one of the highest net worths of the Selling Sunset cast at $3 million, but not all of it comes from real estate. It turns out Emma is quite the entrepreneur - she has her own plant-based frozen food company called Emma Leigh & Co, which sells empanadas, and has also made money through modeling.
Forbes (opens in new tab) reported that when she was younger, Emma invested her time and money into her family’s east coast business, Yankee Trader Seafood, before becoming an angel investor in various companies and start-ups.
5. Davina Potratz - $2 million
Davina isn't a season regular, but nevertheless her net worth is one of the highest on this list. And Selling Sunset wasn’t isn't the first time she has been featured on a real estate-themed reality show, as she had previously appeared on Million Dollar Listing.
She joined The Oppenheim Group in 2018 as Director of New Development/Broker Associate, and has a history of working in journalism and sales. The Standard (opens in new tab) reported that her net worth is around $2 million, and she worked as a model before getting her real estate license in 2006.
6. Christine Quinn - $2 million
Christine may no longer be on Selling Sunset, but we couldn't leave her off this list. She worked with The Oppenheim Group for over 5 years and has racked up a net worth of $2 million for her work there, along with her sponsorship deals with makeup brand Ciaté and shoe collection with Shoe Dazzle.
Meanwhile her husband, tech mogul Christian Richard, is reportedly worth $20 million.
7. Mary Fitzgerald - $1 million
Capital FM (opens in new tab) put Mary's net worth at $1 million, a figure she's earned through selling properties with The Oppenheim Group. Mary's real estate career began in 2008, and she previously worked as an estate agent in New York and London for a few years, before joining The Oppenheim Group in LA, in 2014.
She and husband Romain Bonnett have also recently started a business flipping houses. The Express (opens in new tab) reported that Romain's net worth is somewhere between $1 million and $5 million.
8. Maya Vander - $1 million
Sadly, Maya is not returning for Selling Sunset, despite being one of the favorite cast members. She has accumulated a $1 million net worth through her two real estate jobs - working with the Oppenheim Group and the Douglas Elliman agency.
She's now launched her own team, the Maya Vander Group, and has permanently relocated to Miami to work out of a Compass real estate office.
9. Amanza Smith - $1 million
Amanza was an interior designer and stager before gaining her real estate license and joining The Oppenheim Group. She's also worked as a model, and the popularity of both Selling Sunset and her design business AmanZa LLP has ensured her a $1 million fortune, according to Cinemaholic (opens in new tab).
The publication reports that she started her career in modeling and entertainment, before becoming an NFL cheerleader, where she met her ex-husband Ralph Brown. Since beginning her career as an interior designer, she has decorated and staged homes for some of Hollywood’s most elite.
10. Chelsea Lazkani - $500,000
Before working for The Oppenheim Group, Chelsea was working in real estate for Rodeo Realty, while her husband Jeff Lazkani is a Managing Partner for Icon Media Direct. The Express (opens in new tab) reported that both Chelsea and Jeff have a net worth of $500,000.
Chelsea is one of the newer additions to the Selling Sunset cast, having previously worked as a business strategist and solar analyst with companies in the oil and gas industry, prior to getting her real estate license five years ago.
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
