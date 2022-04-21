We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Here’s the down low on Chelsea Lazkani – the newest realtor to join Selling Sunset for season 5.

It’s the Selling Sunset season fans have been eagerly waiting for, as viewers FINALLY get set to see Jason and Chrishell together on screen. Yet amongst the drama that the relationship is sure to bring, is the bombshell arrival of new cast member Chelsea Lazkani. Glamorous and intelligent, she’s sure to make her mark in season 5. And Chelsea has the potential to ruffle a few feathers too, having already struck up a close friendship with controversial Christine Quinn.

The newest realtor is a welcome addition to the team, especially with Brett Oppenheim leaving the Selling Sunset brokerage for pastures new. We share the need-to-know details of the show’s newbie and her picture perfect family life.

Who is new cast member Chelsea Lazkani on Selling Sunset season 5?

Chelsea Lazkani is a British-Nigerian realtor who has joined the cast of Selling Sunset for season 5. The 29-year-old has been in the real estate industry in LA for over 5 year now and joined The Oppenheim Group in July 2021 after taking some time out to have children.

Chelsea obtained her realtor license in 2017 shortly after moving to LA from her native London. Prior to her real estate career, Chelsea was actually working as a business analyst. She studied Economics at the University of Birmingham before going on to obtain a Masters in Oil and Gas Economics from Scotland’s University of Dundee.

Chelsea started out at Rodeo Realty, where she worked as a realtor for almost three years. “In her first year, she successfully oversaw more than $10 million in sales, leading her to make her own first home purchase in Manhattan Beach, CA,” reads her personal bio on the Oppenheim Group website.

Real estate is definitely in Chelsea’s blood. Her father is Segun Adefioye, who is an accomplished architect and property developer. Her mother Elizabeth is also an inspiration to her – who currently works as Chief People Officer at Emerson. Chelsea is credited with bringing “her focus, tenacity, and analytical prowess to the Los Angeles real estate market”.

Joining Selling Sunset

The 29-year-old is clearly thrilled to be joining the cast of Selling Sunset and shared the happy news on Instagram in March 2022.

“The secret is OUT!,” read the caption, alongside the promotional poster for season 5. “I’m beyond thrilled to announce that I have joined the cast of @netflix Selling Sunset! So grateful for everyone involved, the list is long and you know who you are. The laughs, the lux, the drama, it’s all there in season 5 and I can’t wait for you all to see it!”.

She certainly seems to have settled in well with her fellow reality stars too. Christine Quinn commented “my girl”, whilst season 4 newcomer Emma Hernan wrote “welcome to the family my love!”.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Chelsea shared what persuaded her to join the show:

“I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity,” she said. “But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated.”

Is Chelsea Lazkani married?

Yes Chelsea Lazkani is married to Jess Lazkani – a managing partner at Icon Media Direct. The two tied the knot on August 12, 2017 and have been happily married ever since.

Chelsea met her husband during a holiday to LA in 2015. She reflected on their relationship in a heartfelt Instagram post six months before their nuptials. “Almost 2 years ago I came to Los Angeles for what was meant to be a ‘short break’,” read the caption. “I stayed because I fell in love…It was the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Chelsea was every inch the beautiful bride in a Zuhair Murad white gown for their wedding in 2017. Whilst her husband wore a tuxedo by designer Tom Ford.

Chelsea described their wedding weeked as “a fairytale” in an Instagram post at the time. “I couldn’t have wished for anything more,” she wrote next to a picture of the newlyweds. “Thank you for the overwhelming amount of love over the last couple of days. To see family & friends come together from all over the world to celebrate our union is indescribable.”

Like his wife, Jess boasts an impressive CV. He studied Business Administration at the University of San Diego, graduating in 2005. Shortly after he joined Icon Media Direct, where he’s worked his way up to make Managing Partner – a role he started in February 2021. According to Jess’s LinkedIn page he was “born and raised in the media industry” and celebrated 15 years in the sector in 2020.

Outside of work, Jess shares he is quite active enjoying a “good hike or competitive game of beach volleyball”. His personal bio also states that he’s a “die-hard Lakers fan” and “can be found chillin’ with his wife and dogs” during his downtime.

Does Chelsea Lazkhani have kids?

Yes, Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lakhani is a proud mum of two. She shares son Maddox Ali Lavon and daughter Melia Man with her husband of four years. Three-year-old Maddox is Chelsea’s eldest child, born in January 2019. Whilst daughter Melia arrived in November 2020.

Chelsea regularly shares updates of her kids online with fans via her personal Instagram account. And in-between the glamorous photos, she often shares the unglamorous reality of being a mum too.

In one recent Instagram post, of her posing poolside with her daughter, she wrote: “God bless us mothers because you wouldn’t know from this photo that we were up until 4am trying to get this teething angel to sleep.”

In another honest Instagram post, Chelsea joked: “Having kids taught me how to get ready in under 30minutes…. oh yeah and to make use of filters”.

Jokes aside, the mum-of-two clearly dotes on her children. She even calls first-born Maddow her “prince”.

When did Chelsea Lazkhani move to LA?

London-born Chelsea moved to LA shortly after meeting her future husband Jess on holiday in 2015. The 29-year-old moved for love, leaving her career as a business strategist behind. She ending up finding another passion in LA too – real estate – working towards obtaining her license in 2017.

Chelsea told PEOPLE that her co-stars at the Oppenheim Group have “really inspired” her and her career aspirations.

“It kind of helps me see my future trajectory by being around so many successful women,” she told the publication. “It helps materialize the fact that I can be selling $20 million, $30 million, $40 million homes, seeing other women in close proximity to me doing it.” As for what’s in store in season 5, Chelsea teased it’s set to be “so juicy”. “I will say it’s really electric,” she adds. “It’s nothing you’ve ever seen before on TV.”

