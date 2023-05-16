Who is Bre Tiesi from Selling Sunset? Everything we know so far about the new cast member

Selling Sunset is returning to Netflix for its sixth season - here's everything we know about newcomer Bre Tiesi.

The Oppenheim Group realtors are back and with the Selling Sunset season 6 release date (opens in new tab) finally revealed, fans of the reality show are keen to know what to expect from the latest installment - from Heather's pregnancy and Christine leaving the brokerage, to whether Jason and Chrishell are still together (opens in new tab).

And there's a couple of new faces joining the cast too - Nicole Young (opens in new tab) and Bre Tiesi. And it certainly looks like the latter is planning on making an impact, saying in the trailer for season 6, "I mean business. I'm about business. I'm here to f*ck this sh*t up." Here's what we know about new Selling Sunset cast member Bre Tiesi...

Who is Bre Tiesi from Selling Sunset?

Bre Tiesi is a model and luxury real estate agent. She was born in 1991 and raised in Los Angeles, and she first started modeling as a teenager, after dating someone in the industry. Her dad was an MMA fighter and her mom is a nutritionist.

Speaking to E! (opens in new tab) about her early modeling career, Bre said, "I literally fell into modeling. I had never in a million years even considered or thought about it." She added that it was her then-boyfriend's mom who convinced her to try it: "I was like, 'Oh, I don't know. I think I actually want to be a surgical technician.' And she's like, 'No! There's not enough money in that.'"

Bre talked about her career shift from modeling to real estate to PEOPLE, (opens in new tab) saying, "Right before the pandemic hit, I started going to my brokerage every day. I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that's when I started making some high-figure sales."

She added: "As amazing as modeling was as an industry for me, I was just kind of over it. You know, I'm 31 now. So I'm like, it's time to be a big girl!"

Prior to joining the Oppenheim Group, Tiesi was a real estate agent at Keller Williams Beverly Hills.

In addition, Bre has appeared on several other reality TV shows over the years, including Love & Listings, WAGS, and Wild n' Out. She has her own fitness show Elevate with Bre on OF.TV, and offers a 12-week fitness program on her website, Body by Bre (opens in new tab).

Are Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi a couple?

Yes, Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are a couple. The pair met when Bre appeared on Wild n' Out, a reality improv-battle game show that Cannon hosts.

Speaking to E! about how she ended up going on the show, Bre said she has Dave Osokow to thank. She added, "He's like everyone's best friend and I knew him from the club days. He was like, 'I want to introduce you to Nick and take you to the show.' I had never been to something like that and I went to the show that night and then met Nick. Maybe a year or so later, I started at Wild 'N Out, so I actually didn't start right away."

Bre and Nick aren't in a traditional monogamous relationship, however, with Tiesi saying in an appearance on the 'Know For Sure' podcast (opens in new tab) in June 2022, "This is just us, this is our relationship and what you do outside of that is what you do outside of that. Everything is respectful, everything is honest. We don’t really define it."

But it seems like the unconventional relationship is the source of some drama on the upcoming season of Selling Sunset. In the trailer, fellow realtor Chelsea Lazkani (opens in new tab)says, "As a Christian, I find Bre's relationship rather off-putting."

Bre says, "Who I have children with is my business, I don't need a judge and a jury."

Is Bre Tiesi married?

Bre Tiesi is not currently married, though she was previously married to American football player Johnny Manziel. The pair started dating in 2016 and got engaged the following spring, going on to tie the knot in a private ceremony in 2018.

However, the couple split in March 2019 amid accusations that Manziel had cheated on Tiesi, and the former model filed for divorce that December. Their divorce was finalized in November 2021.

It sounds like there were no hard feelings between the former couple, however, as Bre posted a photo of her 'divorce party' on social media, captioned: "I do, I did, I'm officially done.🤪 Thanks to all my girls for the craziest divorce party. No shade to J, wish you nothing but the best, love ya ❤️😂"

Bre told E! that it was her divorce that inspired her to finally lean in to her real estate career after getting her license several years beforehand. She said, "It got wild and it got really fun and I was like, 'Okay, I love this.' I love the whole process. I love the negotiations, the interior design and just the luxury in the houses. And, of course, just the investment side and really learning the difference in the business and having your own assets. It was just all so intriguing to me."

Does Bre Tiesi have children?

Yes, Bre has one child. She gave birth to a boy named Legendary Love Cannon via home birth in July 2022. Legendary Love is Bre's first child and Nick Cannon's twelfth.

Nick announced that he and Bre were expecting a child in January 2022 on his talk show, The Nick Cannon Show, while the real estate agent confirmed the news on her Instagram the same day.

Bre has since revealed that she has no plans to have another child. On her Instagram story in January 2023, she said: "One and done. Me and Ledgy for life."

As for whether Selling Sunset can expect to see Legendary Love or Nick Cannon on the show, Bre told PEOPLE, "I'm not going to necessarily hide [Legendary] from anything. It is what it is between his dad and I. He's still obviously so little, so I will protect him from the majority of it for a little while."

Will Bre be in season 7 of Selling Sunset?

Yes, Bre Tiesi will be in season 7 of Selling Sunset. Both Bre and fellow newcomer Nicole have been confirmed for both season 6 and 7 of the hit Netflix show.

Talking to PEOPLE about her upcoming appearance on Selling Sunset, Bre said, "I think it's going to be amazing. I get to showcase what I really do and what I'm capable of, and I get to do it with amazing people. So I think it's going to be great."

