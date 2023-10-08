Strictly Come Dancing’s Neil Jones says he’s ‘really happy’ as he opens up about becoming a dad for the first time

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones has opened up on becoming a dad for the first time, saying that fatherhood is a 'whole new level' of responsibility.

While many are focused on Strictly Come Dancing's 2023 line up and wondering what the odds on all your favourite stars are and which contestants have left Strictly 2023 so far, there's one Strictly star not currently on our screens that still drawing some attention.

That's because, after announcing he was expecting his first child with former Love Island star Chyna Mills back in April, Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones has now welcomed his first child into the world.

Speaking to OK! Magazine about becoming a father for the first time, Neil, 41, revealed that his practice with his nieces and nephews didn't do all that much to prepare him as having his own child feels like a 'whole new level.'

He said, "I love kids and always have. I’ve got loads of nieces and nephews, but being a dad myself is a whole new level. It's brilliant and I’m really happy, I love life and I’ve always loved being around family."

Chyna, 24, and Neil's love story has been a whirlwind romance. After meeting in August of last year over Instagram, the couple are now happily engaged and navigating the first few months of their baby's life. And, according to Neil, their lives fit into one another's perfectly.

He told OK!, "When I was on tour with Strictly last time, Chyna would come and visit all the time. She hangs out with the other dancers and just immediately became part of the family, they all love her.

"Chyna had never watched Strictly when we met, her family liked it but she wasn't a fan. She will kill me for saying that, but she's definitely coming around now. I'll catch her watching it and sometimes she'll even say if someone danced well, so I know she likes it."

Neil is not partnered up with anyone on this year's Strictly line up and is instead supporting his cast mates from the sidelines, something he says he's not 'bothered at all' about. He's still keeping busy, more busy than usual even as he's began working with a skincare brand as he's shared he feels as though he needs skincare now more than ever since becoming a father.

"Becoming a dad makes you realise even more how much you need a bit of help," he said. "But I really started looking after my skin when I began travelling as a dancer - I noticed that the girls looked a lot less tired than the guys and realised it's because they have good routines."