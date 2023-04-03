Strictly Come Dancing star Neil jones expecting first child with Chyna Mills as they reveal surprise engagement

Strictly Come Dancing pro Neil Jones is expecting his first child with Chyna Mills as they announce their surprise engagement.

The professional dancer and the former Love Island (opens in new tab) star have been dating for seven months after Chyna caught his eye while he was watching last year's reality dating show and now the couple has announced both their engagement and lovely baby news.

In an exclusive interview with Hello! (opens in new tab) magazine, Chyna, who is 13 weeks pregnant (opens in new tab), said, "After the baby news, we were on cloud nine – and now this. It still doesn't feel real."

Neil, who was on the Strictly Professionals tour (opens in new tab), reveals he had been planning to propose on holiday before he discovered she was pregnant (opens in new tab).

He said, "I'd already planned to ask Chyna to marry me before we knew she was pregnant. Then we found out and I was like: 'Oh, this is brilliant, everything is coming together."

Speaking about the proposal, Chyna revealed, "At first, I thought he was joking because we play jokes on each other all the time," Chyna says. "Then Neil was like: 'Chyna, so is it a "yes" or "no"?' because a few minutes had passed and he was still on one knee. I was like: 'Yeah!"

And while not many people were aware of their happy news, Neil had confided in fellow Strictly star Tyler West, who confirmed his relationship with Mollie Rainford (opens in new tab)just last month.

Fans have sent the star congratulations.

One fan wrote, "How amazing, huge congratulations to you both."

Another fan put, "This has made me so happy! You deserve all the happiness! Congrats both"

And a third fan added, "Awwww this is such beautiful news ❤️ Congratulations guys!!!"

Fellow Strictly pro Karen Hauer (opens in new tab) wrote, "So many congratulations to you both !!"

Neil's previous relationship with wife Katya Jones was subjected to the Strictly curse (opens in new tab) when Katya locked lips with Seann Walsh (opens in new tab) but fans are now delighted to see him happy.

Chyna, who worked as a youth support worker before taking part in the ITV2 reality show left the show in July and Neil messaged her on Instagram and they both met up at a party and the rest is history!

But the couple are expected to wait to tie the knot now the baby is on its way, as they want their son or daughter to walk down the aisle with them.