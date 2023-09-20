Who is favourite to win Strictly 2023? The odds on all your favourite stars

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Strictly Come Dancing is back and the celebrities have been paired up with their professional dance partners hoping to impress judges over the coming weeks with their dance floor moves. We look at who is favourite to win Strictly 2023?

Now fans of the BBC One dance show know who is doing Strictly Come Dancing 2023, all eyes are on the scoreboards, the judges' remarks from Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke plus the dance partnerships that ooze that Strictly magic.

Viewers who tuned into the Strictly launch show will have witnessed the pairings, but for anyone who missed the show, we won't spoil it just yet in case you plan to watch it on catch up but we do come to the pairings a little later in this article.

In its 21st year, the popular show hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman has a mixture of dance abilities, and previous show winners like 2022 Strictly winner wildlife photographer Hamza Yassinprove it's not only those with previous dancing experience that can make the final.

And while we all might have our own favourites, we look at who the bookies predict will come out victorious...

Who is favourite to win Strictly 2023?

The most likely celebrity to win Strictly 2023 according to online betting site BetVictor's spokesperson Sam Boswell is EastEnders star Bobby Brazier.

He explained, "The hype around Strictly Come Dancing has been in full swing since the announcement of the contestants and now the launch show is round the corner!

“Eastenders star Bobby Brazier has been backed to land the Glitterball trophy at 3/1, with Layton Williams close behind at 9/2. Eastenders actor Nigel Harman and TV presenter Angela Scanlon come in with the odds of 5/1.”

Journalist Angela Rippon comes in at 9/1 and former Love Island star Zara McDermott isn’t far behind her with the odds of 10/1. Waterloo Road and Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas comes in at 12/1.

Former British Number One tennis player Annabel Croft comes in at 14/1, while Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach is priced up at 16/1. Comedian Eddie Kadi comes in at 18/1. Nikita Kanda, who is best known for being the current host of the BBC Asian Network’s Breakfast show, comes in at 22/1.

Sam added, “Whilst Bobby and Layton are at the top of the market, paralympian Jody Cundy, journalist Krishnan Guru Murthy, and TV presenter Les Dennis find themselves at the bottom, with winning odds of 50/1.”

(Image credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing winner 2023 odds

The Strictly Come Dancing odds are changing daily so it's always best to check with individual bookmakers. The current odds for outright winner held by BetVictor are as follows* (*odds correct at the time of publishing):

Bobby Brazier – 3/1

Layton Williams – 9/2

Nigel Harman – 5/1

Angela Scanlon – 5/1

Angela Rippon – 9/1

Zara McDermott – 10/1

Adam Thomas – 12/1

Amanda Abbington – 14/1

Annabel Croft – 14/1

Ellie Leach – 16/1

Eddie Kadi – 18/1

Nikita Kanda – 22/1

Jody Cundy – 50/1

Les Dennis – 50/1

Krishnan Guru-Murthy – 50/1

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 couples

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima

Jody Cundy CBE is paired with Jowita Przystał

Krishnan Guru-Murthy is dancing with Lauren Oakley

Angela Rippon CBE is with Kai Widdrington

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin

Nigel Harman is dancing with Katya Jones

Bobby Brazier is with Dianne Buswell

Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer

Annabel Croft is dancing with Johannes Radebe

Ellie Leach was paired with Vito Coppola

Adam Thomas is dancing with Luba Mushtuk

Angela Scanlon has professional dancer Carlos Gu

Nikita Kanda and Gorka Márquez

Les Dennis is dancing with Nancy Xu

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday, 25 September at 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

