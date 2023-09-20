Who is favourite to win Strictly 2023? The odds on all your favourite stars
Is your favourite looking set to win?
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Strictly Come Dancing is back and the celebrities have been paired up with their professional dance partners hoping to impress judges over the coming weeks with their dance floor moves. We look at who is favourite to win Strictly 2023?
Now fans of the BBC One dance show know who is doing Strictly Come Dancing 2023, all eyes are on the scoreboards, the judges' remarks from Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke plus the dance partnerships that ooze that Strictly magic.
Viewers who tuned into the Strictly launch show will have witnessed the pairings, but for anyone who missed the show, we won't spoil it just yet in case you plan to watch it on catch up but we do come to the pairings a little later in this article.
In its 21st year, the popular show hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman has a mixture of dance abilities, and previous show winners like 2022 Strictly winner wildlife photographer Hamza Yassinprove it's not only those with previous dancing experience that can make the final.
And while we all might have our own favourites, we look at who the bookies predict will come out victorious...
Who is favourite to win Strictly 2023?
The most likely celebrity to win Strictly 2023 according to online betting site BetVictor's spokesperson Sam Boswell is EastEnders star Bobby Brazier.
He explained, "The hype around Strictly Come Dancing has been in full swing since the announcement of the contestants and now the launch show is round the corner!
“Eastenders star Bobby Brazier has been backed to land the Glitterball trophy at 3/1, with Layton Williams close behind at 9/2. Eastenders actor Nigel Harman and TV presenter Angela Scanlon come in with the odds of 5/1.”
Journalist Angela Rippon comes in at 9/1 and former Love Island star Zara McDermott isn’t far behind her with the odds of 10/1. Waterloo Road and Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas comes in at 12/1.
Former British Number One tennis player Annabel Croft comes in at 14/1, while Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach is priced up at 16/1. Comedian Eddie Kadi comes in at 18/1. Nikita Kanda, who is best known for being the current host of the BBC Asian Network’s Breakfast show, comes in at 22/1.
Sam added, “Whilst Bobby and Layton are at the top of the market, paralympian Jody Cundy, journalist Krishnan Guru Murthy, and TV presenter Les Dennis find themselves at the bottom, with winning odds of 50/1.”
Strictly Come Dancing winner 2023 odds
The Strictly Come Dancing odds are changing daily so it's always best to check with individual bookmakers. The current odds for outright winner held by BetVictor are as follows* (*odds correct at the time of publishing):
- Bobby Brazier – 3/1
- Layton Williams – 9/2
- Nigel Harman – 5/1
- Angela Scanlon – 5/1
- Angela Rippon – 9/1
- Zara McDermott – 10/1
- Adam Thomas – 12/1
- Amanda Abbington – 14/1
- Annabel Croft – 14/1
- Ellie Leach – 16/1
- Eddie Kadi – 18/1
- Nikita Kanda – 22/1
- Jody Cundy – 50/1
- Les Dennis – 50/1
- Krishnan Guru-Murthy – 50/1
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 couples
- Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice
- Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima
- Jody Cundy CBE is paired with Jowita Przystał
- Krishnan Guru-Murthy is dancing with Lauren Oakley
- Angela Rippon CBE is with Kai Widdrington
- Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin
- Nigel Harman is dancing with Katya Jones
- Bobby Brazier is with Dianne Buswell
- Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer
- Annabel Croft is dancing with Johannes Radebe
- Ellie Leach was paired with Vito Coppola
- Adam Thomas is dancing with Luba Mushtuk
- Angela Scanlon has professional dancer Carlos Gu
- Nikita Kanda and Gorka Márquez
- Les Dennis is dancing with Nancy Xu
Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday, 25 September at 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
In other entertainment news, you might be wondering Who is on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023? or where is First Dates filmed? and fans of Welcome to Wrexham, might be thinking Is Rob McElhenney married and does he have kids?
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Selina is currently a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, formerly Senior Entertainment writer for Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including celebrity births, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories from baby names to store closures and product recall warnings. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Emma Willis has gushed “my heart was bursting” over this adorable family moment
The Voice host has opened up on her memorable moment and it's totally heartwarming
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Prince William ‘wants the world to see’ his hands-on parenting style after rumours of royal duties coming before royal children
"He wants to show a close bond to the world"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Great British Bake Off contestants 2023: The line-up confirmed ahead of Series 14
Here's who's going head-to-head in the bakers tent
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Wilderness ending explained: Everything that happened in the finale of the thriller
Wilderness ending explained: We break down everything that happened in the finale of the Prime Video thriller that has viewers talking.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Where are Mike and Bill Veeck now? The Saint of Second Chances on Netflix
Where are Mike and Bill Veeck now? The Saint of Second Chances shines new light on Mike's downfall, and its impact on the Veeck family.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Is A Million Miles Away a true story? The real events behind the Prime Video movie
We reveal if A Million Miles Away is a true story, as the new drama lands on Prime Video.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Where is Jose Hernandez now? The astronaut from Amazon Prime’s A Million Miles Away
Where is Jose Hernandez now? We take a look at the whereabouts of The astronaut from Amazon Prime’s A Million Miles Away today.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Where is Wilderness filmed? Filming locations of the Amazon Prime show
Where is Wilderness filmed? We have a full list of the filming locations featured in the new Amazon Prime thriller starring Jenna Coleman.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Only Murders in the Building age rating: Is the Disney+ show suitable for children?
We share the Only Murders in the Building age rating, as season three arrives on Disney+.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
What is Love at First Sight based on? Origins of the new Netflix romance
What is Love at First Sight based on? We take a look at the origins of the latest must-watch romance movie to land on Netflix.
By Lucy Wigley Published