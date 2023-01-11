The Estate: Where is it filmed and what is it about?
All you need to know about this Sky Original film starring Toni Collette, Anna Faris, David Duchovny, Rosemarie DeWitt and Ron Livingston.
A Sky Original film hitting screens of Sky Cinema this week (January 13th) focuses on a dysfunctional family as we look at all you need to know about where The Estate was filmed and what it's about.
The American dark comedy, directed and written by Dean Craig, and if you're a fan of The Staircase (opens in new tab) then you'll be delighted that it sees Toni Collette and Rosemarie DeWitt reunite onscreen as they previously starred together as sisters in The Staircase which was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia (opens in new tab).
The movie also reunites Toni Collette and David Duchovny, who appeared together in Connie and Carla, as we look at all you need to know...
Where is The Estate 2022 filmed?
The Estate was filmed in New Orleans between February and March last year. When Macey and Savanna arrive at their aunt Hilda's estate it is located at the Buckner Mansion which is in the Garden District of New Orleans, according to Sceen It (opens in new tab). Built in 1856, it is one of the most photographed buildings in New Orleans and you might recognise it as the mansion that was featured on Season 3 of “American Horror Story: Coven” and now again on Season 8 of “American Horror Story: Apocalypse. The film had a limited release back in November but it is the first time the movie is to be screened for a wider audience via Sky Cinema.
What is The Estate 2022 about?
The Estate is about two sisters, Macey (Colette) and Savanna (Faris) attempting to win over their terminally ill, difficult-to-please Aunt who is dying of cancer, in hopes of becoming the beneficiaries of her wealthy estate - using the inheritance to rescue their dying cafe. The sisters plan to improve their bitter relationship and cater to Hilda’s needs. Arriving to Aunt Hilda’s extravagant estate they discover the rest of their greedy family have the same idea. Their cousins Beatrice and Richard have come with the same plan to swoon Hilda into giving them her estate. Soon, it becomes a battle between the eclectic family as to who can impress the matriarch the most and come out on top in the end.
Some early reviews say the movie features "humorous" scenes but adds that they're "not too funny". The reviewer praised the case and added, "The Estate is not a total fail, but the writing storywise and especially the dialogues are not only a few times cringe worthy and plain bad, stupid, generic."
They concluded, "The production is okay and The Estate got also a few good moments here and there."
On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), 30% of 20 critics' reviews are positive, with an average rating of 4.3/10.
