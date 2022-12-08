Pinocchio movie 2022: Netflix release date, cast and all you need to know
Wooden puppet Pinocchio is brought to life once more as Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro releases a new animated movie adaptation.
Disney fans are in for a real treat in the run up to Christmas with the all-new live action Pinocchio movie 2022 - as fans ask when is it released and who's in the cast?
The wait for the upcoming much-loved children's classic is finally over and fans will be able to see the live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.
Directed by Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love.
Now Netflix subscribers (opens in new tab) can watch the film as part of their subscription when it lands on the service sooner than you think as we look at all you need to know...
Is the new Pinocchio on Netflix?
Yes, the new Pinocchio will be coming to Netflix on Friday, 9th December. But if you can't wait to see the animated characters in action you can watch the official trailer below...
Who is voicing the new Pinocchio?
Gregory Mann is voicing the new Pinocchio, a living wooden puppet carved by Gepetto, and brought to life by the Blue Fairy. He seeks to learn about right and wrong so that one day he'll become a real boy.
This Guillermo del Toro version of Pinocchio promises to present a darker version than the previous adaptations, set in the Fascist Italy of the 1930s.
The star-studded voice cast of the film will include Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, and Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard.
What is the release date for Pinocchio 2022?
The new Pinocchio is set to be released on Netflix and Disney+ on Friday, December 9th. Speaking about the adaptation, Guillermo del Toro, said, “No art form has influenced my life and my work more than animation and no single character in history has had as deep of a personal connection to me as Pinocchio.
"In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend. He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world. I’ve wanted to make this movie for as long as I can remember. After the incredible experience we have had on Trollhunters, I am grateful that the talented team at Netflix is giving me the opportunity of a lifetime to introduce audiences everywhere to my version of this strange puppet-turned-real-boy.”
How many Pinocchio movies are coming out in 2022?
There are three Pinocchio movies coming out in 2022. The stop-motion Pinocchio - which drops on Netflix on December 9 - will be the last to come out, following the other two titles, both of which were poorly received by critics and audiences alike. The first to be released was the Russian 3D-animated film Pinocchio: A True Story, the English dub of which stars Pauly Shore, Jon Heder, and SpongeBob SquarePants star Tom Kenny. The second was Robert Zemeckis' live-action Pinocchio remake, a Disney+ exclusive project that featured Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket.
