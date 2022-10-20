The Ex-Wife: Where to watch and who's in the cast?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Ex-Wife is a new psychological thriller that is set to grip viewers as fans ask how to watch and who's in the cast?

Picture this, Tasha has the perfect house, a loving husband and a beautiful little girl. Her life could be perfect if it wasn't for Jen, her husband's ex-wife who just won't leave them alone after their divorce (opens in new tab).

It's a triangle that you'd never imagine and it plays out in four one hour long episodes, of which some fans have likened to TV series Servant after watching the trailer.

Its writer and executive producer Catherine Steadman (opens in new tab) is best-known for her role as Mabel Lane Fox in Downton Abbey and for writing three books - Something in the Water, Mr Nobody, and The Disappearing Act. And this TV series is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Jess Ryder.

Where to watch The Ex-Wife

Fans can watch The Ex-Wife on Paramount+. The streaming service is available to Sky TV customers with Sky Cinema at no extra cost (normally £6.99 a month from Paramount+). Sky Cinema subscribers with Sky Glass, Sky Stream or Sky Q can use the Paramount+ app on their TV and other devices. Sky+ customers can watch TV shows and movies from Paramount+ on their Sky box.

The series premiered on October 12 and is available to watch now.

The Ex-Wife on Paramount cast

The Ex-Wife on Paramount cast includes Celine Buckens (War Horse) who plays Tash, Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow) as Jack and Janet Montgomery (Downton Abbey) as the ex-wife Jen. Joining them is Jordan Stephens (Sam), Clare Foster (Hayley), Adam Drew (Toby), Sam Hoare (Johnny), Amro Mahmoud (Darren), Rebecka Johnston (Nursery manager), Nina Singh (Lola), Sam Bell (Nursery worker), Daniel Bellus (Alex), Roderick Hill (Officer Warren), Abe Jarman (Officer Clarke), Dylan Baldwin (I.O Berry), and James Lailey (Simon).

Celine shared the release of the show with her followers on Twitter and captioned it, "If you’re looking for tv recommendations, apparently this is amazing xx"

Speaking about how she chooses her roles, Celine explained in an interview with Hunger Magazine (opens in new tab), "I think the main thing that I’m drawn to, and I don’t think it’s a surprise, is complexity.

"I don’t think I’m particularly interested in stories with moral absolutes. I like the grey areas in characters because I don’t really believe that anyone’s all good or all bad.”



If you’re looking for tv recommendations, apparently this is amazing xx #TheExWife #paramountplusuk #sky pic.twitter.com/ffBYthHBDBOctober 19, 2022 See more

