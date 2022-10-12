Wild Croc Territory: Who is Matt Wright’s wife and what does she do?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Matt Wright is bringing his new nail-biting Wild Croc Territory wildlife series to Netflix but as fans prepare to follow him and his family around the Northern Territory of Australia, some are asking who is Matt Wright's wife and what does she do?

If you love to see wildlife up close on shows like Frozen Planet II (opens in new tab) and Animal Park (opens in new tab), Matt Wright has teamed up with his fearless crocodile wranglers to catch and relocate some of world's most ferocious reptiles in Australia's wild Outback.

With his wife Kaia and son Banjo, chopper pilot Matt heads into the untamed haven for wildlife, including over 150,000 saltwater crocodiles. Relocating crocs is one of the most dangerous jobs in the world. And when things go bad, Matt needs a team he can trust with his life.

The much-talked about new series premieres on Netflix (opens in new tab) on 12th October and as fans stream the full series, we look at all you need to know about his wife...

Who is Matt Wright's wife?

Matt Wright's wife is called Kaia and she is currently pregnant with the couple's second child. Kaia grew up in Western Australia in the Kimberley county and completed her high school education in Perth before moving to Sydney to study for her Bachelor of Media Communications in Journalism.

The pair who met back in 2014, got engaged on November 6, 2016 and married on November 10, 2017.

They have son Banjo, aged three and are due to welcome their second child in the coming months as Kaia has shared some snaps of her with her pregnancy bump on Instagram.

Kaia has appeared on many of Matt's behind-the-scenes wildlife video blogs.

What does Kaia Wright do?

Kaia Wright is a model and writer who has written books for Penguin and other publishers. She is also owner of three highly successful tourism businesses in the Northern Territory: Top End Safari Camp, Tiwi Island Retreat and Top End Safari Camp - this enables her to travel around the Australian outback alongside her husband Matt Wright.

Kaia made her global TV debut in 2022 when she appeared alongside Matt in his Netflix series Wild Territory.

A post shared by Kaia Wright | NORTHERN LIFE (@kaiawright1) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Wild Croc Territory premieres on Netflix from Wednesday 12th October 2022.

