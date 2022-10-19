The Flatshare: Where to watch and what it's about

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The cost of living (opens in new tab) crisis might have some people thinking about getting a lodger in to help with the rising energy bills (opens in new tab) and if this is you, a new British TV series Flatshare will be an interesting watch.

Based on the novel of the same name by Beth O'Leary, Flatshare (opens in new tab), features Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh as Tiffy and Leon - two lodgers who are thrown together because Tiffy needs a cheap flat, fast and Leon needs the extra cash.

Adapted by the insanely talented Rose Lewenstein and directed by Oscar nominee Peter Cattaneo, we look at all you need to know about the upcoming book adaptation...

Where to watch The Flatshare

Fans can watch The Flatshare on Paramount Plus. It's available to Sky TV customers who have Sky Cinema can watch at no extra cost (normally £6.99 a month from Paramount+). Meanwhile, Sky Cinema subscribers with Sky Glass, Sky Stream or Sky Q can use the Paramount+ app on their TV and other devices. Sky+ customers can watch TV shows and movies from Paramount+ on their Sky box.

The six-part TV series is expected to air in 2022 - with the exact date yet to be confirmed.

Sebastian Cardwell deputy chief content office, U.K. Paramount, said, “’Flatshare’ gives a flavour of the high-quality local content that viewers can look forward to from Paramount Plus. With VIS and 42 at the helm, and a brilliant cast attached, I’m looking forward to seeing this adaptation of a much-loved novel come to life.”

Miriam Brent, Rory Aitken and Eleanor Moran executive produce for 42, added, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Beth O’Leary’s captivating bestseller to television. Bursting with wit and heart, ‘Flatshare’ is the perfect love story for a global millennial audience. Adapted for the screen by our incredible showrunner Rose Lewenstein, and helmed by Oscar-nominated director Peter Cattaneo, the creative team is a dream come true. With Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh as our leads, we can’t wait for audiences to fall in love with Tiffany and Leon all over again.”

A post shared by Beth O'Leary (@betholearyauthor) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

What is The Flatshare about?

The Flatshare is about two twentysomethings who end up sharing a flat together - and a bed - in order to make ends meet. Tiffy Moore, a minimum wage worker who is employed by a clickbait news site needs a cheap flat, and fast, while Leon Twomey works night shifts in a hospice and needs cash. Their friends think they're crazy, but it's the perfect solution: Leon occupies the one-bed flat while Tiffy's at work in the day, and she has the run of the place the rest of the time.

To save money, they capitalise on their conflicting schedules by time-sharing their apartment and their bed. As Tiffany sleeps through the night, Leon is hard at work in the hospice and when he returns home to sleep Tiffany is already in the office working. Passing ships in the night, they are forced to communicate entirely by Post-It notes.

And things take a turn when despite never meeting in person, they soon start to develop feelings for each other.

Bart Edwards (The Witcher) has also joined the cast as Tiffany’s ex-boyfriend Justin and Shaq B. Grant (Gangs of London (opens in new tab)) will play Leon’s brother Richie. Shaniqua Okwok (It’s a Sin) and Jonah Hauer-King (World on Fire) have been cast as Tiffany’s best friends Maia and Mo.

Related book adaptation Features

Video of the week