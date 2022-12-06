The Holiday sequel is reportedly in the works with THESE iconic stars making a return

Big news Christmas movie fans, The Holiday is getting a sequel, with several original cast members set to return as their iconic characters!

Following the exciting news that a Love Actually reunion (opens in new tab) is on the way, yet another festive favourite is being revisited. With Christmas now just weeks away, it's been reported that The Holiday, starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz is getting a sequel, set to start filming as early as 2023!

The Holiday is renowned for being one of the best Christmas movies and rom-coms ever, alongside the likes of Love Actually. The film sees Amanda (Diaz) and Iris (Winslet) swap their homes, 'cars and everything' for the Holidays, with Amanda jetting to snowy Surrey (where parts of The Holiday was filmed (opens in new tab)) and Iris to sunny LA, to escape their heartbreak.

On their trips, movie-trailer maker Amanda meets Iris' brother Graham (Jude Law) and Iris befriends Amanda's neighbor/legendary screenwriter Arthur Abbott( Eli Wallack) before then meeting Miles, (Jack Black).

As you'd expect from a classic festive film, Amanda and Graham fall in love, as do Miles and Iris, and they all live happily ever after - or so we'll likely find out in the upcoming sequel!

So when can we expect to reunite with our favorite Christmas protagonist and which stars are actually returning?

When will The Holiday sequel come out?

According to the Sun (opens in new tab), a source has claimed that filming will start in 2023, with all the 'main talent' set to return. They shared, "The plan is to start filming next year. The main talent are all signed up.”

Another industry source also told the publication, "The plan is to start rolling on scenes next year, primarily in the U.K. and in Europe," before adding, "but the main talent are all signed up and on board."

Sharing insight into why the film is getting a sequel, the source also said, "It’s one of the most successful movies of its kind and still enjoyed every year by millions of fans around the world - it makes perfect sense to revisit those characters and find out what became of their lives after they hooked up."

Which cast members will return for The Holiday sequel?

Sources have claimed that all the 'main talent' which includes Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black, are all signed on to revive their roles.

Sadly though, there will be one beloved character who won't return for the sequel, as Eli Wallack, aka Arthur, passed away in 2014, aged 99. There will however likely be a tribute to him in the film, especially with Winslet's character having such a close friendship with him throughout the original film.

So far, there is no news about potential storylines or any new cast members set to join the fold.