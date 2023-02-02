The most unusual Love Island baby names revealed as Molly-Mae introduces Bambi to the world

Molly-Mae Hague's decision to call her daughter 'Bambi' has split the Internet, but she isn't the first Love Island star to give her baby an unusual name.

It's no secret that baby names can be a tricky subject, especially for first-time parents in the public eye.

Celebrities have been giving their kids unique monikers for decades, with some of the famous examples belonging to Kim Kardashian's four children - North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint.

The babies of British reality TV stars have also been known for their unusual names, with Love Islanders, in particular, unapologetically fond of a creative address.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague announced the birth of their baby girl on Tuesday, taking to Instagram to post a photo of the precious newborn with their millions of followers.

(Image credit: Getty)

The 23-year-old, who was a runner-up on Love Island Season 5, delivered the couple's first child on 23 January after first revealing that she was pregnant last September.

On Wednesday, Molly-Mae shared that she and Tommy had named their baby girl 'Bambi' with another exciting Instagram post. The Pretty Little Thing creative director broke the news by giving her fans a glimpse into their daughter's angelic nursery, which has been recently added to her £4 million Cheshire mansion.

In the sweet snap, the baby can be seen lying in a cot beneath a white sign that reads 'Bambi.'

A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae is far from the first Love Island star to break tradition with her child's name.

A new study by Confused.com (opens in new tab) has analyzed the baby names of past contestants from the ITV dating show, and it looks like 'Bambi' isn't even the most uncommon.

At the top of the list for the most unusual Love Islander baby name is Xaya, the name given to Season Two's Malin Andersson's daughter in February 2022. According to the UK insurance company's research, no babies were born in the country with the name in the year before her birth. The four-letter moniker is of Hindu origin, and means 'shadow' and 'protective.'

Malin Andersson called her daughter Xaya (Image credit: Getty)

Xaya shares the title of the most unusual name with Thaiga, the daughter of Katie Salmon, who also appeared on the second series of Love Island. Katie, who gave birth to the adorable baby girl in March 2022, has since explained that the name is pronounced as 'Tiger.' In the year before Thaiga was born, no babies were given the unique moniker.

Other names to make the list included Aries, the son of Theo Campbell, and Presley, the son of Jess Shears, both of whom appeared on Love Island Season 3.