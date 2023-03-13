Molly-Mae Hague among stars that defended emotional mum being trolled for this controversial baby name

Molly-Mae Hague is among stars who have publicly defended an emotional mum who is being trolled over this controversial baby name.

The reality TV star, who gave birth to her first child (opens in new tab), daughter Bambi (opens in new tab), earlier this year knows only too well how a the unusual Love Island baby name (opens in new tab) can spark a wave of online abuse and she has reached out to lend her support to the struggling mum.

TikTok user Lianajadee told her followers she had been trolled over her unusual baby name (opens in new tab) Koazy. Fighting back the tears in a video, she said, "Our baby name is Koazy, now I know it's not everybody's cup of tea but people have pulled it out of context saying we've called him Koazy because he was cosy in the womb - NO, it was a name that we already had and as I was getting so heavily pregnant, people were saying oh he was cosy in your belly. And it confirmed to us that's what we should name him because we had that name and people were saying it, and it was almost like it's meant to be kind of thing.

She explained, "We weren't trying to name it him for effect, but the open comments section to allow all those people who didn't like our baby name to just rip at it, has really upset me."

And while she acknowledges everyone is entitled to their own opinion, she described it as "cruel".

And Molly-Mae has commented to add her support to the young mum. She wrote, "All that matters is that you and your partner love the name!"

Molly-Mae announced she was pregnant (opens in new tab) with her and Tommy Fury's baby back in September last year and since taking to motherhood she has taken to using the iCandy Peach 7 pram (opens in new tab).

And despite calling her daughter Bambi, a Disney-inspired baby name (opens in new tab) for which she was also trolled and, she has a nickname for her first-born (opens in new tab). And the name isn't the only thing she has been trolled over, fans trolled her choice of £6k see-through cot (opens in new tab).

So she is best placed to give advice to the anxious mum and fans have praised her for speaking up.

One fan put, "Love Bambi love Koazy such beautiful names"

Another fan put, "This is why we love Molly-Mae"

And a third fan added, "Your the best and more supportive person I know love you lots."

(Image credit: TikTok)

And she's not the only reality star to offer her support. Pregnant (opens in new tab) reality star from Geordie Shore (opens in new tab), Holly Hagan-Blyth , who is just a few months into her pregnancy, wrote, "I think it's a gorgeous name! People have too much time on their hands honestly."

(Image credit: TikTok)

In an interview with OK! magazine earlier this year, Holly confessed she had chosen an unusual baby name, "So we have one single name, and that name is a boy’s name”.

“If it’s girl…god knows what she's gonna be called," she quipped.

Related baby name features:

Video of the week