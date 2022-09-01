The Rings of Power release date: What time is it on Prime Video and how many episodes are there?
It's the date we've all been waiting for
Five years after it was announced, The Rings of Power is officially here.
It’s been a long time coming, and even longer since we waved off Frodo to the Undying Lands, and Aragorn finally got his happy-ever-after with Arwen. Now, Prime Video is set to take us back thousands of years prior to these events, and if early reviews are to be believed - blow our minds. The anticipation is at fever pitch and the release date of The Rings of Power is finally here. Read on to find out exactly when the series will land, and other exciting pieces of information.
It's not only Lord of The Rings that's had a much lauded spinoff land, because it's been hard to miss that another much loved show is in the same position.
The Rings of Power release date: what time is it on Prime Video?
The first two episodes of The Rings of Power will be released on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on Friday, September 2 at 2am. The remaining episodes will air weekly thereafter.
The official synopsis of the show reads “Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone”
The series picks up following a battle between the Elves and Morgoth - the original villain of Tolkien’s stories as Sauron rises in power. The Elves are complacent in their victory against Morgoth and in an uneasy truce with the humans and dwarves. It's here that Sauron begins his mission to trick the Elves into making the Rings of Power.
How many episodes will The Rings of Power have?
- Episode 1: September 2
- Episode 2 - September 2
- Episode 3 - September 9
- Episode 4 - September 16
- Episode 5 - September 23
- Episode 6 - September 30
- Episode 7 - October 7
- Episode 8 - October 14
The Rings of Power will have 8 episodes in total. After the first 2 episodes air on September 2, the remaining episodes will air weekly.
All episodes can be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, with a Prime membership. Amazon Prime membership (opens in new tab) costs £7.99 per month for a monthly subscription, or £79 per year for an annual membership. This includes all benefits that come with the membership. There is a 30 day free trial (opens in new tab) available prior to any commitment.
For those only wanting to use Amazon's video service, a separate Amazon Prime Video subscription is available for £5.99 per month. This does not include any other Amazon Prime membership services.
How many seasons of The Rings of Power will there be?
There will be 5 seasons of The Rings of Power. Amazon obtained the television rights for The Lord of the Rings in 2017 for $250 million. They made a 5-season production commitment at this time.
According to Empire (opens in new tab), there’s no need for the fear of cancellation - showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay, with executive producer and director JA Bayona - have planned the entire 5 seasons. Payne said “We even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be”.
He continued with “The rights that Amazon bought were for a 50-hour show. They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas - this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle and end. There are things in the first season that don’t pay off until Season 5”.
Do I have to watch Lord of the Rings before Rings of Power?
No, you do not need to have seen Lord of the Rings to understand The Rings of Power. This is because the series is set thousands of years before the events of the trilogy, as well as The Hobbit films.
Those who have seen the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films may recognise familiar characters and references, but this aren't imperative to understanding the plot. There will also be entirely new characters, who will be unfamiliar to fans of the franchise, as the showrunners ensure a unique take on events to suit everyone.
Critic score for Rings Of Power is at 96%, which would put it higher than all 3 of the Peter Jackson Lord Of The Rings Trilogy movies LMAO. Nothing to see here, just totally genuine love for this masterpiece! pic.twitter.com/M6BTKjiQABAugust 31, 2022
Some fans on social media are counting down to the release date. One particular fan pointed out that the consensus so far appears that the show will be a must-see. They said "Critic score for Rings Of Power is at 96%, which would put it higher than all 3 of the Peter Jackson Lord Of The Rings Trilogy movies. Nothing to see here, just totally genuine love for this masterpiece!"
