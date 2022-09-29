How much are Arctic Monkeys tickets? 2023 tour details

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ahead of their seventh studio album, The Car, Arctic Moneys have announced a huge UK and Ireland tour for 2023. But how much are tickets and how can you get your hands on them?

Summer 2022 was a great year for music, with Harry Styles' Love on Tour (opens in new tab) proving to be a huge success, and a wealth of festivals such as BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend (opens in new tab) returning in their full glory post pandemic.

And 2023 is already shaping up to be another great year for music lovers, with Mr Styles' tour returning next summer and Glastonbury ticket (opens in new tab) registration open. Now there's another big event to look forward to, after the Arctic Monkeys announced a much-anticipated UK and Ireland tour. Here's everything you need to know about securing tickets.

How much are Arctic Monkeys tickets?

Although not all venues have confirmed ticket prices, Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford has revealed that ticket prices for the venue will range from £72.50 up to £175. This does not include any handling or booking fees.

General admission/pitch standing tickets are priced at £72.50 for general admission, and from £72.50-£90 for seated tickets. VIP tickets are priced at £175 per person.

There are different ticket package options available, as well as hospitality packages ranging from £199 per person to £349 per person. These offer varying perks such as complimentary drinks, food, and private viewing suites.

When do Arctic Monkeys tickets go on sale?

Presale tickets became available at 9am on Thursday 29 September, while general sale tickets will go on sale on Friday 30 September at 9am.

There are only a limited number of presale tickets on sale and these are only available to fans who have pre-ordered Arctic Monkeys' new album The Car. Upon ordering, fans were then given a unique code to allow them access to the presale.

General admission tickets are expected to sell out fast on the Friday morning, and these can be purchased via both See Tickets (opens in new tab) and Ticketmaster (opens in new tab).

For those who miss out when tickets are first released, you may be able to secure yourself a place on the tour last minute if you check Twickets (opens in new tab), the official resale partner.

29 May - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

31 May - Building Society Arena, Coventry

02 June - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

05 June - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

07 June - Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

09 June - Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

10 June - Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

12 June - Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

14 June - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

16 June - Emirates Stadium, London

17 June - Emirates Stadium, London

20 June - Malahide Castle, Dublin

25 June - Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Who is supporting Arctic Monkeys 2023?

The Hives and The Mysterines have been confirmed as supporting acts for the Arctic Monkeys' 2023 tour. The Hives will be playing on all the tour dates, while The Mysterines will play every date except 20 June, in Dublin.

The Hives are a Swedish rock band that had their big break back in 2000 with the release of their album Veni Vidi Vicious - which Rolling Stone named one of the Top 100 Albums of the Decade - and fans will probably know them best for their tracks Hate to Say I Told You So and Tick Tick Boom.

The Mysterines are newer to the music scene, and are a Liverpool-based rock band. Their new album, Reeling, was released in 2022 and reached number nine in the charts.

