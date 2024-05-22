This Bridgerton star has very famous parents - and we mean very famous (you'll definitely recognise them)

There's one member of the Bridgerton cast who has very famous parents whose footsteps she's followed in to find stardom through acting - and a psychologist has revealed that it's very normal for kids to join similar careers to their parents and find success in the same world.

After binging season three, part one of Bridgerton, which parents of daughters can learn a lot from when it comes to friendships, you might have been left with the nagging feeling that you've seen one of the actresses somewhere before. You've probably searched up the shows the cast have been in before, stumbled upon the discourse around whether or not you should let your teenager watch Bridgerton season 3, but not found exactly what it is you're looking for. Where do you know the actress who plays the eldest Featherington sister Prudence from?

The love-to-hate-her character is played by Bessie Carter and you recognise her face because she's often spotted out and about with her incredibly famous parents Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, that's the acting legend Imelda Staunton! As in the Imelda Staunton who played Professor Umbridge in the Harry Potter series and Queen Elizabeth in Netflix's The Crown.

Bessie's father Jim Carter, Imelda’s husband of 40 years, is another acting legend, best known for his role as Mr. Carson in Downton Abbey.

Bessie is the couple's only daughter and was born in 1993, ten years after they had tied the knot after meeting on a production of Guys and Dolls. It didn't take long for her to follow in her parents' footsteps and she appeared on screen alongside her father in the 2007 BBC drama Cranford where she played a maid called Margaret.

She has since starred in productions including Les Miserable and I Hate Suzie, with Bridgerton being biggest TV role to date.

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But while it may be surprising to have a family where every single member is an incredibly successful actor, clinical psychologist and co-founder of UK Therapy Rooms Dr. Daniel Glazer told us here at GoodTo.com that it's actually very normal for children, especially of entertainers, to follow their parents into careers.

He said, "From an early age, these children are immersed in an environment where they get an intimate behind-the-scenes look at their parents' craft and the entertainment industry as a whole. This level of exposure can naturally pique curiosity and inspire passion for pursuing a similar path. The acting/creative life is normalised and demystified for them.

"From a psychological safety standpoint, following a parent's vocation provides a comforting framework of familiarity. The stressors and demands are known quantities from observing mom and dad's experiences. This can breed confidence in one's ability to navigate that career path successfully."

Bessie's mum Imelda finds it normal too, saying there was little surprise that Bessie wanted to be an actor as she was 'born into' the life. "Whereas I was catapulted into the theatre, she’s been born into it, and she’s grown up with our mates who are like her uncles and aunts," she said in an interview with The Times.

Her comments align with the insight offered by MBACP-certified Counsellor Georgina Sturmer, who told GoodTo.com that kids likely 'gravitate towards the activities that parents have chosen or role-modelled' as it feels 'natural' for them after being exposed to that life from a young age - plus there might be some 'subconscious' draws too.

She told us, "We might follow in our parents’ footsteps in a subconscious bid to feel close to them, or to gain their attention or affection.

"There’s also often a sense of familiarity with the things that we see our parents doing. If a choice of hobbies or profession might seem overwhelming, then it might feel natural to gravitate towards the activities that our parents have chosen or role-modelled for us."

However, Dr Glazer adds that not all parents can expect their kids to follow in their footsteps. "At the end of the day, every person has an innate drive to autonomously choose their calling based on interests, talents and passions. For some, that will align with their family's legacy; for others, it will mean blazing an entirely new trail."

In other entertainment news, BBC Three's 'Such Brave Girls' shows us how the mistakes our mothers make will continue to be passed down to our daughters and people think Katy Perry is pregnant with her second child but we share what's really happened. Plus, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are huge Swifties - and all of their kids have Taylor Swift inspired baby names.