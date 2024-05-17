Should you let your teenager watch Bridgerton season 3? Expert reveals everything parents should know about the show before letting teens tune in

Following the release of season three of Netflix's hit show Bridgerton, a psychologist has weighed in on whether the show is appropriate for teenage viewers - and shared everything parents should know before letting their teens watch the show.

Bridgerton has taken fans by storm. Following the release of the show's first season back in 2020, we've seen a rise in parents giving their kids Bridgerton-inspired baby names, and the show's spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story drew us further into the regal world, with many wondering what illness King George had in the show.

So, of course, we were all delighted when Netflix announced that there would be a third season of the show - though we're gutted we'll have to wait for the season's second part to drop.

The period romance tells of heartbreak, societal expectations, and, of course, love, but many parents are wondering about the show's explicit content and whether it's age-appropriate for their teenage children. Thankfully, a psychologist has now shared their opinion on whether or not you should let your teen binge the show, highlighting everything parents should take into account before settling down and tuning in with their kids.

Is Bridgerton season 3 age-appropriate for teenagers?

There is no simple yes or no answer as to whether season three of Bridgerton is age-appropriate for your teenager, Dr. Tamara Soles, a psychologist, told Parents. Instead, she says, “It’s important to consider what best suits your individual teen and what aligns with your family and cultural values.

“You know them best. A strong relationship and open communication are your best parenting tools in this situation.”

In the UK, the show is rated as suitable for teenagers aged 15 and up, with Netflix highlighting 'sex, sex references, sexual images, sexual violence references, violence, and drug misuse' as reasons for the rating.

The expert says that the violence in the show is not 'gory' or 'graphic,' making her main concern the show's explicit sexual content. “The biggest concern parents have with Bridgeton is the amount of sexual content,” she said. “Many feel that it becomes even more sexualised as the seasons progress, which may make it harder to draw the line as parents if the teen has already had permission to watch.”

However, Dr. Soles says that some families many 'find certain language or nudity to be inappropriate' while others may not have a problem with it, meaning that it's really up to parents to decide what they want their child to watch. “As a psychologist and a parent of twins myself, I see how differently each person responds to media content,” the expert explained, adding that if parents are unsure, they should watch the show themselves and then take into account their child's level of maturity before letting them watch it too.

If you decide against them watching the show, a great compromise to keep them happy could be to let them read the books that Bridgerton is based on by Julia Quinn. Dr. Soles says that, while the books do contain sexual content, reading content like this might be more preferable than viewing it for some parents.

