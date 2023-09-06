Victoria Beckham honoured by son Cruz as he dedicates latest tattoo to his Spice Girl mum

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Victoria Beckham has been given the ultimate honour by her youngest son Cruz as he dedicates his latest tattoo inking to his 'Posh Spice' mum.

The former Spice Girl turned fashion designer is mum to sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18. and daughter Harper, 12 with husband David.

And while she recently admitted she feels 'guilty' her youngest daughter is 'missing out', her youngest son Cruz has dropped a huge nod of pride for his celebrity mum.

While many parents worry about their children growing up past the years of child development and into adulthood, Cruz has found a way of ensuring his mum is never too far from his thoughts, by having the word 'Posh' tattooed on his arm.

Inked by a London Fine Line Tattoo artist who goes by the name Certified Letter Boy on Instagram, shared a photo of his fine work carried out at The London Social, and captioned it, "I think we all get the vibe here don’t we? Thank you for the trust my g."



But that wasn't Cruz's only inking by the artist - around 12 months ago he also got the words 'Mum and Dad' inscribed on his forearm and the picture of a red rose beneath.

Higher up Cruz also has an earlier tattoo of the year '1974' - his dad David's year of birth.

Victoria hasn't yet publicly revealed her reaction to her son's inkings but let's hope she approves, given that she removed some of her own tattoos last year - a tattoo tribute to husband David - because it wasn't 'pretty'.

That tattoo had been located on her inner wrist and at the time she confirmed, "They just didn't look so nice," she told Hoda Kotb in an interview. "It doesn't mean anything more than that."

"I think that the media started to speculate, was I leaving my husband? No, I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It's as simple as that."

She isn't opposed to tattoos, and praised her husband and children's "gorgeous" ones. But some of her own, which she got "a long, long time ago," began to bleed and turn a "sort of bluey" colour, so a "cleanse" was in order.

