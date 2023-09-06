Married At First Sight UK 2023: Meet the cast of this year's show
We reveal the full lineup for MAFS UK 2023...
The unorthodox matchmaking show is back with a new series, and fans want to know everything about the Married At First Sight UK cast for 2023.
Married At First Sight UK sees dating experts Charlene Douglas, Melanie Schilling and Paul Brunson pair off the show's cast members, who will meet for the first time on their wedding day. The show is known for its explosive dinner parties, and just like fans of the show wanted to know when MAFS Australia would be on and when the reunion show would air earlier this year, the same questions are now being asked of Married At First Sight UK.
As this year's cast is revealed, those who've been keeping up with who is still together from MAFS UK 2022 have a whole new batch of brides and grooms to get to grips with. And we've got the details on all of them...
Married At First Sight UK 2023 cast
Arthur
Age: 34 | Occupation: Tennis coach | Home town: London
Arthur was born in Poland and moved to England with his mother and stepfather at 16 years old. He didn’t speak any English and had to take on the role of raising his one-year-old brother so his parents could work.
Now, Arthur travels all over the world in his job as a successful tennis coach and has worked with some of the most talented players. He says he's ready for a committed, loving relationship and wants the fairy tale he has dreamed of since he was a young boy.
Ella
Age: 29 | Occupation: Clinic consultant | Home town: Weston-Super-Mare
Blonde bombshell Ella lives with her nan - describing them as the dynamic duo everyone needs in their life. Her caring nature is the foundation of the close relationships she shares with her family and friends, and this clinic consultant has a big heart and a big sense of humour too.
Ella loves love and she cannot wait to settle down with the right person one day, telling Channel 4, "This experiment is so much more than just me getting married. I see this as a big deal for someone who has transitioned." Ella has made history as the show's first-ever trans contestant.
Brad
Age: 27 | Occupation: Model | Home town: Grimsby
Model Brad wears his heart on his sleeve and says he doesn’t care what people think about him, as long as he’s being his authentic self. He had success in his career from an early age, but after feeling overwhelmed with the party lifestyle he turned to spirituality.
Brad confessed that he falls quickly in relationships, but is a firm believer that people only fall in love three times in life - and he’s hoping that Married at First Sight UK will be third time lucky.
Jay
Age: 31 | Occupation: Sales manager | Home town: Lancashire
Jay's positivity and happy-go-lucky energy make her known for being the funny one without trying - she’s not afraid to take the mickey out of herself and not a lot phases her.
Though she's only been single for a few months, Jay is looking for a cheeky chappy and someone who can make her laugh to settle down with.
Georges
Age: 30 | Occupation: Sport rehabilitator | Home town: Surrey
Georges has been single for the last four years, describing himself as weird and wonderful - he's also outspoken and unafraid of ruffling feathers.
The sport rehabilitator grew up in Romsey and spent most of his childhood in private school followed by boarding school, and he aspires to live a life of luxury - ideally with a like-minded partner by his side.
Laura
Age: 34 | Occupation: Finance manager | Home town: Hampshire
Laura's former partner unexpectedly ended their marriage, and since then she knows what she does and doesn’t want in life - describing herself as a bit of a ‘boss bitch’.
The finance manager loves the finer things in life - she admits he owns a lot of designer handbags and likes to spend her weekends and out in Chelsea - and isn't ready to give up on love, hoping to leave the MAFS experiment with the love of her life.
Luke
Age: 30 | Occupation: Sales executive | Home town: Clacton
Funny man Luke can always be relied upon to make silly jokes, but the social butterfly has previously described his dating life as "a mess."
He's had his fair share of rejection over the years, but all he's ever wanted is to have a happy family. Having struggled to meet a girl who is willing to be all in, Luke's sick of dating apps and is hoping the experts can help him find a down-to-earth woman who is after the same end goal as him.
Peggy
Age: 32 | Occupation: Technology risk partner | Home town: Kent
Secret geek Peggy has been known as 'Picky Peggy' over the years due to her experiences with men, and her tendency to be at the centre of any drama means she's also been known as 'Peggy in the middle'.
Standing at 5’10”, it is fair to say Peggy turns heads whenever she enters a room and she enjoys living the glam life. Now, she's ready for the knight in shining armour who brings with him a happy end to her fairy tale.
Nathanial
Age: 36 | Occupation: Marketing and events manager | Home town: Manchester
Events marketing manager Nathanial lives a jet-setting lifestyle and is always on the move. Despite exuding charisma and charm, he's yet to find the one and hopes the MAFS UK experiment will help him in his search for that perfect connection.
Porscha
Age: 36 | Occupation: Executive assistant | Home town: London
Porscha is a loving single mum and holds her Christian faith in high regard. She's old school when it comes to love and has traditional values, and though she can be a force to be reckoned with, ultimately she has a big heart.
Now, this executive assistant has come to the experiment to find her alpha male.
Paul
Age: 26 | Occupation: Account manager | Home town: Chesham
Paul never sits still, and is a keen footballer, boxer and gymgoer. He would love to meet someone with a similar outlook on life, but despite his socialite nature and zest for life, he's yet to experience a proper relationship.
Failed conventional dating methods have left him longing for lasting love and he’s determined to tackle this experiment head-on in a bid to meet his soul mate once and for all.
Rosaline
Age: 28 | Occupation: Florist | Home town: Crewe
Born and raised in Crewe, Rosaline grew up on a working farm surrounded by animals.
She has been single for six months after her ex-boyfriend broke up with her, which she says was a complete shock and broke her heart. Now, this quirky ball of energy wants to meet her dream man, get married and have her happy ever after.
Terence
Age: 40 | Occupation: DJ and youth worker| Home town: Reading
Father-of-three Terence is the life and soul of the party. He has a heart of gold and his friends and family describe his personality as optimistic and vibrant, but despite this, he's remained single for two years.
Though he's led a bachelor lifestyle, hitting 40 was a turning point for Terence and he's now finally ready to find 'the one'.
Shona
Age: 31 | Occupation: Performing Arts teacher | Home town: Nottingham
Shona describes herself as a true free spirit having recently got into spirituality and Yoga and, unruffled by outside judgement, she's not afraid to speak her mind.
After a number of failed relationships, Shona is eager to enlist the help of the experts to break the cycle of whirlwind flings. She has everything going for her: a great job, her own home, and a wonderful family. In her mind, there’s only one thing missing - a husband.
Thomas
Age: 27 | Occupation: Investment communications | Home town: Wiltshire
Spending his teens living in Indonesia with his family sparked a passion in Thomas for travel and adventure, but now he wants to find a lady who he can spoil and look after.
He's a traditional, animal-loving gentleman and his future soul mate will have to accept not just him, but his feline friends too.
Tasha
Age: 25 | Occupation: Childcare assistant | Home town: Leeds
Tasha describes herself as a ‘typical Leeds girl’ because she’s the life and soul of the party, but underneath her sassy exterior Tasha is very caring and has a lot of love to give.
Previously, she has dated men who have wanted to be with her just for her looks, but now she wants to find someone who can go deeper than surface level. She dreams of starting a family of her own one day, so is looking for a man who loves children as much as she does.
When does Married At First Sight UK start in 2023?
The start date for MAFS UK 2023 hasn't yet been announced. However, the cast was revealed on September 5, and it's likely that the first episodes will air just a couple of weeks later.
What we do know is that the show is returning for its longest-ever run, with 36 episodes for reality TV fans to enjoy.
