Victoria Beckham reveals she fell in love with husband David because he is a ‘family’ man

In a sweet letter to her younger self, Victoria Beckham has shared that she fell in love with her now-husband David Beckham because she knew instantly that he was a ‘family’ man.

Last month, Victoria and David Beckham celebrated the momentous 24-year anniversary of their 1999 wedding. The pair tied the knot on 4 July when their oldest son, Brooklyn, was just four months old and in the following two and a half decades they have welcomed three more children; Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18, and Harper Seven, 12.

The pair are world-wide celebrities and their eldest children are already amassing fame in their own right with Brooklyn now being worth a whopping £5 million, as reported by The Daily Mail, due to his career as an influencer, and Romeo following in his dad's footsteps and undertaking a footballing career. But all those years ago, before David showed off his relaxed parenting style and Victoria shared how she feels ‘guilty’ about her youngest daughter ‘missing out’ on family life, David and Victoria, known as Posh and Becks, were just two young lovers trying to forge a life together.

Critics said the pair's marriage 'wouldn’t last,' but Victoria has now revealed that she knew 'instantly' that David was the man for her and it was all because he was 'standing aside with his family' when they first met.

In a letter to her younger self published by British Vogue back in 2016, Victoria penned a sweet recollection of how she met David and fell in love with him 'at first sight.'

She wrote to her former self, “Learn more about football, especially the offside rule. And yes, love at first sight does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy.

“While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He’s not even in the first team at this stage – you are the famous one.) And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you. He’s going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it.)”

So how did the couple go from their drunken meeting to celebrating 24 years of marriage? According to Victoria, it's thanks to them both having “so much respect” for one another.

Sn an interview with Grazia last year, she shared, "And they said it wouldn't last! From the minute we got married - and here we are about to celebrate 23 years."

She added, "We have so much respect for each other," before gushing over her and her husband's bond. "David is an incredible dad and husband, and he's very supportive of my work. We are really good partners."