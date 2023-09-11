When does Married At First Sight UK start in 2023? Everything we know about the new series

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Reality TV fans want to know when Married At First Sight UK starts, as the show is set to return for another series.

The MAFS UK cast for 2023 has been revealed, and finally we have a release date too. For those who've already watched the entirety of Married at First Sight Australia 2023, and others who are eagerly keeping up with who is still together from MAFS UK 2022, there's a whole new batch of brides and grooms about to arrive on TV screens for the latest series of the hit matchmaking show.

For those who love the drama of the dinner parties, couch sessions and commitment ceremonies, MAFS UK 2023 promises all that and more, including a format change and six additional episodes. As the release date approaches, we reveal when Married At First Sight UK starts in 2023 and how to watch it.

When does Married At First Sight UK start in 2023?

Married at First Sight UK 2023 starts on Monday 18th September. The first episode will see the brides and grooms paired, off along with the first of the wedding ceremonies.

This series is set to be the longest-running yet, with a whopping 36 episodes of the show for reality TV fans to enjoy, compared to last year's 30 instalments. The format change comes after the previous series was last year's most-watched show on Channel 4's streaming service.

A post shared by Married at First Sight UK (@e4mafsuk) A photo posted by on

One TV insider has claimed there's plenty of drama for viewers to look forward to this series, with the source telling OK!, "This season of MAFS UK has just finished filming and it is very explosive. [There’s] wife swapping, massive rows and even a physical altercation between two of the grooms. One of them was even removed from the show."

They added, "This year has a younger cast, which has resulted in loads of drama."

Viewers might remember the controversial wife swap that occurred in last year's series of MAFS UK, which saw Whitney Hughes leave her groom Duka Cavolli for another cast member, Matt Murray. The events saw an explosive argument occur between Whitney, Matt, and Matt's former bride Gemma.

This year's line up of brides and grooms includes former Geordie Shore star Nathanial, who is no stranger to reality TV after appearing on Geordie Shore: Hot Single Summer in 2021.

Meanwhile, bride Ella is the show's first-ever trans cast member, and has said ahead of appearing on MAFS UK, "This experiment is so much more than just me getting married. I see this as a big deal for someone who has transitioned."

Where to watch Married At First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK will be broadcast on E4 at 9pm from Monday 18 September. Episodes air Monday to Thursday and are usually around an hour long.

With 36 episodes in this year's series, MAFS UK 2023 is expected to last between eight and nine weeks, meaning the final commitment ceremonies could take place in mid-November.

All episodes of the new series will be available to watch on Channel 4's streaming service after they have aired, along with episodes from the previous series and episodes of Married At First Sight Australia and Married At First Sight USA.

A post shared by Married at First Sight UK (@e4mafsuk) A photo posted by on

Who are the MAFS UK experts?

Returning as the experts for MAFS UK 2023 will be Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling - the latter of whom also appears on the Australian version of the show.

Paul, who has also appeared on Celeb's Go Dating, runs his own matchmaking company. He recently offered some insider info into the latest series of MAFS UK, telling the Sun: "You'll see in this series we make visits to their apartments, myself, Charlene and Mel. This will be the first series that you see all of us make independent visits to their apartments, and group visits to help them along."

He also said, "This year is going to be by far our best series. For those who want to see roller coaster love stories, you've got them. For those who want to see couples implode, you got that. For those that want to see how couples compare against each other, it's there. Wait till you see the dinner parties!"

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, sex therapist Charlene Douglas also told the publication, "I love being a part of the show as I love helping people. A lot of time, work, and effort goes on behind the scenes to ensure we are making strong matches.

"We truly want to help people find what they’re looking for. Our couples apply to be on Married at First Sight UK because conventional dating hasn’t worked for them."

Paul and Charlene will be joined by Mel Schilling, who is a specialist in human behavioural performance. Ahead of the newest series of MAFS UK, Mel wrote on Instagram, "I can’t wait for you to meet each of these incredible humans & join them on their crazy journey toward true love.

"So many powerful stories, fascinating dynamics, inspiring connections and of course … a moment or two of drama."

If you're a fan of reality dating shows, we've revealed if Lisa and Brian are still together from The Ultimatum season 2, as well as if Emily and Cam are still together from Too Hot To Handle. You might also be interested to find out which Love Island couples are still together.