When is Time Season 2 coming out? Everything we know so far

Siobhan Finneran returns to this popular prison drama as fans wonder When is Time Season 2 coming out.

If you've already got up to speed with Screw series 1 recap: What happened in the Channel 4 prison drama? after Season 2 was released at the end of August and were led to wonder where Screw is filmed you might be looking for another cell-based watch Time Season 2 could be just the thing.

The three leading ladies Orla, Abi, and Kelsey portray very different versions of life inside a women's prison but the moving and high-stakes portrayal is a different experience for each inmate.

Having arrived at Carlingford Prison on the same day, the three women are thrown together to face an unfamiliar world - along with the threat of violence. But during the time spent together, they realise that there might be still a sense of community and a shared understanding of how they are feeling.

Written and executively produced by Jimmy McGovern, explains the reality the women face, "No matter what you’ve done, no matter how grievous your offense, you have to mix with the other prisoners. That can be dangerous.

He continued, "In our prison, and in all British women’s prisons, there are no full body searches without reasonable suspicion. That means women can hide drugs in their bodies and carry them around the prison. Many do so. Women’s bodies are more central to this drama than any other drama I have written. That’s why I needed a woman to work with. And that’s why we got Helen Black.

The drama is set and filmed in Northern Ireland, and Jimmy added, "Helen Black has been a joy to write with. Andrea Harkin, our Derry-born director, has been wonderful. So too have been the cast and crew. It’s a tough drama, but it is full of love. I hope you enjoy it."

As we look at all you need to know...

When is Time Season 2 coming out?

Time Season 2 is coming out at 9 pm on Sunday, 29th October on BBC One. The drama is three-part and will air weekly with episodes available to watch on catch-up on BBC iPlayer. Following the success of season one with Stephen Graham and Sean Bean, there are some new inmates. The season was first renewed in March 2022 and anyone wanting to recap on season one can do so now as it is airing on BBC iPlayer now.

Fans cannot wait for the new season to air. One fan commented, "I had the pleasure of seeing the first episode at the BFI (London Film Festival) yesterday. It's so so very good. I've been thinking about it, and the questions it raises, ever since leaving the screening. The three leads absolutely shine. The writing was on point. I can't wait to see the other episodes."

And another fan added, "So pumped for this. Jodie Whittaker is simply the best."

You can watch the official trailer below...

Who is in the cast of Time 2?

The cast of Time 2 includes Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) as Orla, Tamara Lawrence (The Silent Twins, The Long Song) as Abi, and Bella Ramsay (The Last of Us, Game of Thrones) as Kelsey. Plus Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley) as Marie-Louise, Lisa Millett as Prison Officer Martin, Julie Graham as Lou Harkness, Alicia Forde as Sarah Duddy, Faye McKeever as Tanya Helsby, Kayla Meikle as Donna Mills, Louise Lee as Prison Officer Carter, James Corrigan as Rob Cochrane, Matilda Firth as Nancy O’Riordan, Brody Griffiths as Callum O’Riordan, Isaac Lancel-Watkinson as Kyle O’Riordan, Maimuna Memon as Tahani, Sophie Willan as Maeve Riley and Nicholas Nunn as Adam Muller.

(Image credit: BBC Studios)

What is Time 2 all about?

Time 2 follows the lives of three women in a women's prison, as they face the harsh realities of being locked up for their crimes. Tamara Lawrence, who plays Abi, explains, "Time is a series that follows predominantly the storylines of three women who have come into prison for very different reasons and who, for most of the show, share a cell and interact with each other. It's about loss, it's about redemption, it's about grief, and family, and friendship, connection and the lack of it, and also transformation – I think every character sort of evolves through their circumstance. So I think resilience is probably the salient theme and I hope that compassion, understanding, and a new perspective is what people take away from it the most."

Without giving too much of the plot away, Jodie Whittaker, who plays one of the leading ladies, Orla, speaks of her character, "Orla is a single mother of three and we meet her in a stereotypical domestic scenario that any mother can appreciate where you're just trying to get your kids ready for school. But for Orla, it's particularly heightened because she's in a rush to get somewhere that nobody knows she's going.

She continued, "The beauty of Helen and Jimmy's writing is that the audience isn't completely spoon-fed every scene. So you then have a very hard cut with them realising that she's gone to court and is then sent down for six months. In law there are very clear lines on what is legal and what is not legal – but then there are very blurred lines of what warrants prison sentences and what warrants fines. In Orla’s situation, the crime doesn't necessarily merit the sentence. The cost of living crisis has absolutely contributed to Orla’s situation."

And Bella Ramsay, who plays Kelsey added, "In lots of ways, Kelsey is very far removed from me, but as we've been filming and going through this I've found a lot of similarities and it was so natural for me to play her. But initially, when I read the script, I was genuinely afraid I wouldn't be able to do it. I'd get on set and then it just wouldn't work. But thankfully it did, I think."

(Image credit: BBC Studios)

In other Entertainment news, you might be wondering Who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning? All the rumoured favourites or What is Burning Betrayal based on and is it a true story? The inspiration for the new Netflix film.