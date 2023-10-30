Meet the Time season 2 cast: Who stars in the prison drama?

Meet the cast of Time season 2: The excellent prison drama is back for a second outing, and some people are wondering who is in the cast and what they've appeared in before.

It's hard to forget Sean Bean's heart breaking turn as the guilt-ridden and newly imprisoned Mark Cobden, in the first series of Time. There was also the remarkable Stephen Graham as prison officer Eric McNally, a man trying to do his best for those he's in charge of, while protecting his own incarcerated son at all costs. Now Time season 2 is here, with an entirely new cast and storyline.

As with other anthology series including The White Lotus, Time's second series follows three very different inmates portraying life inside a women’s prison. As they arrive at Carlingford Prison on the same day to do their time, Orla, Abi, and Kelsey are thrown together to deal with the ongoing threat of violence for the incarcerated. But who are the show's leading actors, and where have you seen them before? Read on to find out.

Time season 2 cast

1. Jodie Whittaker as Orla

(Image credit: BBC/Sally Mais)

Jodie Whittaker stars as Orla, a single mother-of-three who finds herself in prison for "fiddling the leccy" during the cost of living crisis. Whittaker was already an acclaimed actress before really shooting to fame as the first ever female Doctor Who. Before this, she had high-profile roles in Broadchurch, Attack The Block, St Trinian's, and Black Mirror.

She became the thirteenth incarnation of The Doctor in 2017, taking over from Peter Capaldi in the 2017 Christmas special. Whittaker's first full series as The Doctor was for series 11, which premiered in October 2018. She stepped down from the role in 2022, with Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa taking the helm.

2. Tamara Lawrance as Abi

(Image credit: BBC/Sally Mais)

Tamara Lawrance stars as Abi, a woman serving a life sentence. Having transferred from another prison, the inmates at Abi's previous place of incarceration turned on her when they found out the nature of her crime - she's careful to keep it a secret now she has a fresh start.

Lawrance has appeared in theatre throughout her career, with roles in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Unreachable, Twelfth Night, and The Tell-Tale Heart. Television audiences might recognise her from her role as Prince Harry's girlfriend in the BBC TV film King Charles III, and as Miss July in the BBC adaptation of Andrea Levy's novel The Long Song.

The actress has also appeared in biographical drama The Silent Twins, about twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons, who were institutionalized at Broadmoor Hospital. The film depicted the true events surrounding June and Jennifer, identical twins who only communicated with each other, becoming completely catatonic when separated.

3. Bella Ramsey as Kelsey

Bella Ramsey's Kelsey, is a 19-year-old pregnant heroin addict. The multi-talented Ramsey shot to fame as the starring role of Mildred Hubble in The Worst Witch. Alongside this, they had a recurring role as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones. Most audience members are sure to know Ramsey however, from the role of Ellie, in the epic The Last of Us.

They have also appeared in the Lena Dunham directed Catherine Called Birdy in the titular role, and as Jane in Becoming Elizabeth. Ramsey can also sing and play the guitar, occasionally sharing videos of themselves doing so, to social media.

4. Siobhan Finneran as Marie-Louise

(Image credit: BBC/Sally Mais)

As one of the only returning cast members, Siobhan Finneran is reprising her role as prison chaplain Marie-Louise. With Finneran's extensive television credits, it will be unlikely viewers haven't seen her somewhere before. Her most recent high-profile role was as Catherine Cawood's troubled sister Claire in Happy Valley. She is also currently appearing in the Jimmy Savile drama The Reckoning.

Finneran also had a two-year run in Downton Abbey, and portrayed real-life Detective Constable Christine Freeman in The Moorside, a dramatisation of the disappearance of Shannon Matthews. She had a recurring role in Cold Feet when it came back after a hiatus, and as Detective Sergeant Johanna Griffin in Netflix's The Stranger.