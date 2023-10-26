Who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning? All the rumoured favourites

Since her departure from the show, the question on everybody’s lips is who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

The TV presenter was missing from our screens for a while with the likes of Alison Hammond filling in, but the news broke earlier this month that meant she would be leaving This Morning for good.

Now, the whispers of who will take Holly's place on the sofa are gaining more traction, from comedian Joel Dommett to Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.

Here’s everything we know about who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

Who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

ITV has not announced who will replace Holly, but there are a number of showbiz names rumoured to be the next presenter on This Morning.

Let’s take a look at who the favourites are.

Steph McGovern

Steph McGovern presenting Steph's Packed Lunch (Image credit: Channel 4)

After having her show, Steph’s Packed Lunch, cut from Channel 4, people have been speculating that TV presenter and broadcaster Steph McGovern will be the new face of This Morning.

According to The Mirror , her Channel 4 show was cut at short notice, which stirred rumours that she was making moves behind the scenes with ITV.

Speaking to the MailOnline before her show was axed, Steph wished Holly well, but admitted she didn’t know her.

When asked whether she’d accept the offer to replace Holly, Steph said: “I’m very happy at Channel 4, but never say never.”

Storm Huntley

Storm Huntley presents the Jeremy Vine show on Channel 5 (Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Another favourite to replace Holly is 36-year-old Storm Huntley. She presents Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine show.

Storm has had a similar career in broadcasting to Holly, starting at Cbeebies in 2015 and landing a co-presenting role on Jeremy Vine, where the duo discuss the latest news.

Abbey Clancy

Abbey Clancy's new show, Celebrity Homes, is on ITVBe and ITVX now. (Image credit: ITV/Salamanda Media)

Model and presenter Abbey Clancy also has her hat in the ring and was made the favourite to clinch the role a few hours ago.

Already making waves behind the camera, Abbey’s podcast – which she presents with ex-footballer and husband Peter Crouch – The Therapy Couch is a big hit. Plus, her new ITVBe show, Abbey Clancy’s Celebrity Homes, launched earlier this month.

Both Abbey and Peter have appeared on This Morning, and are said to be good friends with Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin.

Alison Hammond