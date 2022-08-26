Where is Bad Sisters filmed? Locations in Ireland of the Apple TV black comedy

Sharon Horgan, Eve Hewson, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene in “Bad Sisters,”
Lucy Wigley
By
published

Uncover the stomping grounds for those Bad Sisters when they filmed in Ireland.

Bad Sisters is an Irish black comedy thriller series, created by Sharon Horgan for Apple TV. With Horgan at the helm, the series was never going to be anything less than brilliant, and its certainly getting both critics and audiences talking. The show follows the five Garvey sisters - bound by the premature loss of their parents, and a promise to protect each other. That promise sees their lives unravel in the darkest of ways. We know the series is set in Ireland, and we uncover the precise locations where it was filmed.

So much discussion has been created around the show, that viewers have been asking if Bad Sisters is a remake (opens in new tab), as well as where it's filmed. For more comic Apple TV viewing, check out the recently released See season 3 (opens in new tab), whilst Trying season 3 (opens in new tab) starring Rafe Spall is less darkly funny and more touching with its humour.   

Where in Ireland is Bad Sisters filmed? 

Bad Sisters was filmed in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, specifically in areas of County Dublin and Belfast. Large amounts of filming took place in the southeastern province of Leinster. 

According to Readsme (opens in new tab), film crews were spotted filming at Forty Foot, a raised mass of land on the southern tip of Dublin Bay at Sandycove. The surrounding Irish Sea was also used for some filming sequences. On choosing Forty Foot as a location, Horgan said “it’s kind of just unlike anywhere else. I just really felt like I wanted to share it - with the world”.

The village of Howth also featured, along with the city of Malahide. Sitting 25 minutes from Dublin, Howth has a picturesque harbour, and pretty beaches surrounded by wildflower-covered sea cliffs. An eagle-eyed viewer spotted Malahide in the series and shared still of the area in the show to Twitter. They said “Pedestrianised Malahide looking beautiful in #BadSisters

When was Bad Sisters filmed?

The exact filming dates of Bad Sisters are unclear. However, the series was filmed sometime between late 2021 and early 2022.

In September 2021, the announcement was made that Horgan would co-write, executive produce, and star in the series. At the time, there was a working title of Emerald, which was subsequently changed to Bad Sisters. As the show was based on Flemish series Clan, Malin-Sarah Gozin - creator of the original series - was announced as executive producer.  

Sharing the trailer for the series to Instagram, Horgan wrote "Here’s the trailer for Bad Sisters. I’m sweating. So nerve wracking showing something new. But I love this and hope you’ll love it too. I need the toilet. Okay I’m back. We go out August 19th on @appletvplus First two episodes and then one a week after that until our finale. It’s been a joy but now it’s all about the watching".

Bad Sisters: Cast 

  • Sharon Horgan as Eva
  • Anne-Marie Duff as Grace
  • Eva Birthistle as Ursula
  • Sarah Greene as Bibi
  • Eve Hewson as Becka
  • Claes Bang as JP Williams
  • Brian Gleeson as Thomas Claffin
  • Assaad Bouab
  • Saise Quinn

Speaking to Digital Trends (opens in new tab), some of the cast weighed in their participation in the show. Anne-Marie Duff said "I read the scripts, and they were just so extraordinary. We would have been idiots to say no. It was a real no-brainer, you know?"

Eva Birthistle added "I agree, it was Sharon’s scripts. I’d be mad to say no to any of that. It was a very easy decision to make. Villain Claes Bang went on to say "Yeah. When I read Bad Sisters for the first time, I thought I’d never, ever read or seen anything like it. I think it was special. The whole construct of the piece was just something else."

How many episodes of Bad Sisters are there? `

There will be 10 episodes of Bad Sisters altogether. The first 2 episodes premiered on August 19, 2022. The remaining episodes will air weekly, on Fridays.

The series can be viewed on Apple TV (opens in new tab), which requires a subscription. There is a free 7 day trial available, then the service will charge a £4.99 per month subscription fee.  

Claes Bang in Bad Sisters

Bad Sisters: Reviews 

Review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) has given Bad Sisters a critic score of 100%. However, it has an audience score of 53%. 

Mike Hale from the New York Times (opens in new tab) said "It’s the “Big Little Lies” scenario, but “Bad Sisters” adds something new and refreshing to the formula: a sense of humour".

Amanda Whiting from The Independent (opens in new tab) said "the darkly bonkers premise is ripped from a 2012 Belgian thriller called Clan, but it’s Horgan’s writing and the performances of the ecstatic ensemble who play the bad, bad sisters that provide the series’ real kicks".

Horgan shared the 100% "certified fresh" critic score to her Instagram page, saying "I don't know where to start, but this has made me so happy". 

However, a Rotten Tomatoes audience user said "I tried my best to like this given it's being pushed by the paid critics but just found it painful and a drag to watch. Just more victim TV and unpleasant characters".

Another agreed, saying "Just another below average TV show from Apple. Well wide of the mark and quite unlikable".

