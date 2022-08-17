Is Bad Sisters a remake and where is is set?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Dark comedy Bad Sisters is set to be released on Apple TV+ as fans ask is it a remake and where is it set?

This latest show is dubbed a "witty and emotional darkly comedic murder mystery" from Emmy Award-nominee and BAFTA Award-winning star and creator Sharon Horgan.

If you're looking for something else to watch after Trying Season 3 (opens in new tab) then look no further, as we have all you need to know about Bad Sisters...

Is Bad Sisters a remake?

Yes Bad Sisters is a remake as it is adapted from the Belgian version of the series Clan, which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin. It was originally titled Emerald and the upcoming dark comedy thriller television series has been created by Sharon Horgan as part of her deal with Apple TV+.

The show is executive produced and written by Horgan with Brett Baer and Dave Finkel, and the new 10-episode series follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

In addition to Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters also stars Anne-Marie Duff (Suffragette/ The Salisbury Poisonings), Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn/The Last Kingdom), Sarah Greene (Frank of Ireland/Dublin Murders) and Eve Hewson (Behind her Eyes/The Luminaries) as the Garvey sisters.

The ensemble cast also includes Claes Bang (Dracula/The Northman), Brian Gleeson (Frank of Ireland/Peaky Blinders), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to you/ Leo Grande/ Peaky Blinders (opens in new tab)), Assaad Bouab (Call My Agent/The Pursuit of Love) and newcomer Saise Quinn (Monster).

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Where is Bad Sisters set?

Bad Sisters is set in the breathtaking coast of Ireland, with filming in Dublin at locations including Sandycove, Forty Foot, Howth and Malahide, plus Belfast and London to bring viewers a delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller.

The setting has been dubbed as a "kind of coastal setting sibling to American counterparts such as Big Little Lies and The Affair and Sharp Objects."

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Bad Sisters will debut globally on Friday, August 19th with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday up until the finale on October 14. And fans cannot wait to see the show. One fan put, "Can’t wait 👏👏👏", while another fan put, "Outstanding cast & creative team 💚💚💚💚💚".

A post shared by Apple TV+ (@appletvplus) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Bad Sisters trailer

You can watch the official trailer for the show below. One of the songs that features in the film is Raise Hell by Brandi Carlile.

