Where can I watch Sanditon Season 3 and when is it coming out?

Fans of period dramas will be delighted to know that Sanditon is returning for a third season as we look at when it's coming out.

Anyone who's not yet seen the drama, who loves similar shows like Bridgerton and The Crown is sure to love this ITV series when it returns for the last time.

Red Planet Pictures’ lavish period drama Sanditon has entertained millions around the world with its charm, romance, risqué storylines, and irreverent humour.

And audiences are about to be taken on one last journey to the picturesque coastal resort inhabited by the beloved characters that audiences have come to know and love.

Inspired by Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel, Sanditon Season 3 was the #3 programme of the whole season when it aired in the US with a staggering 4.8 million viewers tuning in - with 10% more viewers than Season 2.

As We look at all you need to know ahead of its UK release...

Where can I watch Sanditon Season 3?

You can watch Sanditon Season 3 on ITVX when the show releases in August. Fans will be able to tune into the third and final season which is filled with weddings and failed engagements as viewers wonder will the Sanditon residents all find true love and happiness after all.

Series one to three have been sold globally to over 190 territories and are available to watch in countries including Japan, Norway, Brazil, Australia, Spain, and Israel.

When is Sanditon Season 3 coming out?

Sanditon Season 3 is coming out on 17th August 2023 - this is slightly later than the original august 3rd release date that was publicised by the show. ITV shared on X (the new name for Twitter), "Hey Sanditon Sisterhood, we wanted to let you know that the release date of season 3 has changed slightly - it will now be streaming on ITVX on Thursday 17th August."

The final series features brand-new characters set to bring drama, romance, laughter, and scandal.

Shaking up the sunny seaside town is Lady Montrose (Emma Fielding) the quintessential Austen mother who arrives in Sanditon with one objective: matches for her children, Lydia and Henry.

Lydia (Alice Orr-Ewing) is an independent young woman who is not as eager for a match as her mother, and Lord Henry Montrose (Edward Davis) is charismatic and confident, but he holds a secret.

Hey @Sanditon Sisterhood 👋We wanted to let you know that the release date of season 3 has changed slightly - it will now be streaming on ITVX on Thursday 17th AugustIn the meantime, here’s some exclusive imagery to thank you for your understanding and patience We look… pic.twitter.com/qHF4dGdlIuJuly 20, 2023 See more

Meanwhile, Rowleigh Pryce, (James Bolam) is a wealthy, curmudgeonly investor who teams up with Tom Parker (Kris Marshall) on the town’s expansion, but their plans become complicated when Rowleigh runs into the formidable Lady Denham (Anne Reid).

Also new to Sanditon is Alexander’s brother, Samuel Colbourne (Liam Garrigan) – a lawyer, and a charming bachelor who makes a lasting impression on the returning Lady Susan (Sophie Winkleman).

Meanwhile, Georgiana (Crystal Clarke) is horrified to discover a claim on her newfound inheritance. With the help of Samuel, she battles in court to keep what is hers. Elsewhere, Edward (Jack Fox) has promised Lady Denham he is truly reformed, but will Augusta Markham’s fortune be too an irresistible a proposition?

You can watch a trailer of the third and final season below...

Who does Charlotte end up with in Sanditon Season 3?

***STORYLINE SPOILER ALERT***

Charlotte ends up with Alexander Colbourne at the end of Sanditon Season 3 after they marry, but there is a moment where her happy ending looks unlikely.

Charlotte (Rose Williams) returns to Sanditon with her with her fiancé but is forced to come to terms with her unresolved feelings for Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes). He, devastated, tries to move on and open his heart to another. But as they keep getting drawn together, viewers are left to wonder can they keep on ignoring their feelings?

Can I watch Sanditon Season 3 on ITVX?

Yes, Sandition Season 3 will be available to watch on ITVX. The streaming channel will have all episodes available once the show has aired first on 17th August. So fans will be able to watch an episode at a time or binge-watch them all. According to Parade, Sanditon Season 3 will have six episodes - not the eight to 10 previously rumoured.