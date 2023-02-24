Kris Marshall wife and children - Details of the Beyond Paradise star's family life

As audience settle down to watch the much-anticipated Beyond Paradise episodes (opens in new tab) - we've shared the details on lead actor Kris Marshall, from his wife to his children and more.

He's the star of the all new Death in Paradise spin off (opens in new tab) that fans of the original show have been patiently waiting to see. Swapping the sunny island of Guadeloupe for a popular UK-based location where Beyond Paradise is filmed (opens in new tab), viewers will see how life has been treating DI Humphrey Goodman and his fiancee Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton (opens in new tab)) - who got together in the sixth series of the show after a will-they-won't-they romance.

In real life, the actor has arguably a more stable love life than his famous Death in Paradise character, with a longstanding wife and children. We've shared what there is to know about Kris Marshall's family.

Who is Kris Marshall's wife?

Kris Marshall is married to wife Hannah Dodkins. The two tied the knot in February 2012 in the actor's hometown of Wells, Somerset. They have been together for over 13 years.

According to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), Kris and Hannah started dating at the beginning of 2010. The Beyond Paradise actor then got down on one knee and proposed to Hannah in November 2011 - 18 months into their relationship.

Kris likes to keep details of his family life private. The actor rarely mentions his wife in interviews and does not have any known social media accounts.

It's thought that Kris and Hannah are a relatively low-key couple though. Talking back in 2011, he shared how the two wanted a small wedding. This was notably after Kris had filmed scenes for a wedding as Adam in the famous BT advert.

He said: 'Just filming the scene with the white tables and speeches made me feel ill. Even pretending to get married like that was awful. Fortunately my gorgeous fiancée feels exactly the same so we're going to do things very differently. We're not quite sure what but it won't be big.'

The ceremony took place at the Swan Hotel on a particularly snowy day. A spokesperson for the hotel confirmed to the Daily Mail at the time that the pair had wed in a civil ceremony carried out by a registrar in the hotel's garden room, watched by around 30 guests.

Does Kris Marshall have children?

Yes, Kris Marshall and his wife Hannah share two children together - a daughter called Elsie and a son named Thomas. Elsie is aged nine and Kris's eldest child, whilst Thomas is six-years-old.

In an interview with the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) in August 2022, Kris revealed how his children have helped him with his lack of patience. "I was at my son's sports day the other day and it was very hot. I started to get a bit antsy, so I went over and sat with him and had the most enlightening conversation," he said.

"Normally I'd have walked off somewhere or sat in my car. But I just had the most beautiful conversation with my boy. If I hadn't taken stock, I'd have lost that moment. Impatience robs of you of such moments."

Kris and his family live in Bath, Somerset. He was deemed a "local resident" by Somerset Live (opens in new tab) in 2019, when Kris was the guest of honour at a Yurt opening at Twerton Infant School.

The family haven't always lived in the South-West of England though, with Hannah and the kids relocating to the island of Guadeloupe with Kris when he was filming for Death in Paradise.

In a rare admission about his children in 2020, Kris told Lorraine Kelly (opens in new tab) that he left Death in Paradise (opens in new tab) for the sake of his family. "I realised I had to get my son to school. He was becoming a bit too Caribbean – he refused to wear shoes and would only drink coconut water and eat pineapple," the actor joked.

"He was very good on the beach but not so good with Maths and English, so I decided that it was time to get him to school," he continued. "So the show had to go, really. But six months later I'm standing on a film set in a car park in Dagenham thinking at 4 o'clock in the morning thinking, 'Have I made the right decision?'"

It seems Kris didn't have to travel too far for Beyond Paradise, with filming taking place in his native region. Discussing how he found shooting the show, Kris said: "I'm a Somerset boy by birth and I grew up there as well.

"Somerset is the next county along from Devon and Cornwall, so it's all part of the West Country and in my opinion it's the most beautiful part of the UK. It has everything; cider, cheese, countryside, amazing coastline."

Up until March 18, 2023, Kris was appearing in a play called Charlotte and Theodore at the Ustinov Studio in North East Somerset. "I am a West Country boy so anything that keeps me rooted in the West Country is great," he told ITV (opens in new tab) whilst promoting the production.

Kris Marshall came to prominence for his role as Nick Harper in BBC sitcom My Family. He's best known for playing DI Humphrey Goodman in BBC dramas Death in Paradise and spin-off Beyond Paradise, and for his role as Colin Frissell in 2001 romantic comedy Love Actually.

Some will also recognise Marshall for appearing in BT adverts from 2005 to 2011. In the adverts he played Adam to Esther Hall's Jane, which explored the two's growing romantic relationship and eventual marriage.

Most recently, Kris Marshall has appeared in the ITV period drama Sanditon (opens in new tab). Starring alongside White Lotus cast member (opens in new tab) Theo James, the actor has played the role of Tom Parker for two seasons.

Kris Marshall: Other facts

Kris Marshall is 6 ft 1 in height

He's an Aston Villa F.C. supporter

Kris was born in Bath, Somerset on April 11, 1973

He won the Best Newcomer prize at the 2002 British Comedy Awards

In April 2008, Kris was hit by a car whilst out with friends on a night out in Bristol town centre. The actor was admitted to intensive care after the collision and suffered head injuries. Kris made a full recovery and three weeks later appeared in the West End production of Fat Pig (opens in new tab) alongside Peep Show star Robert Webb.

