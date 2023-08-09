Where is Becoming Elizabeth filmed? Locations featured in the period drama

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Becoming Elizabeth filmed in some beautiful locations, leading viewers to ask where they are and if they can visit in real life.

We've got the lowdown on locations featured in the period drama Becoming Elizabeth, as it airs on Channel 4. The story follows young Elizabeth Tudor when the death of her father King Henry VIII sets a dangerous struggle for power in motion, after nine-year-old son Edward VI is crowned King. To survive, Elizabeth must learn the rules quickly, where power changes in the royal court are quick and executions are rife.

Along with enjoying the intriguing story, viewers have also been loving the backdrops offsetting the show's action. As we've previously revealed the filming locations of period dramas including Marie Antoinette, Bridgerton, and Queen Charlotte, read on to take a look at where the cast and crew of Becoming Elizabeth were seen shooting scenes.

Where is Becoming Elizabeth filmed?

Becoming Elizabeth was filmed on location in Somerset, Gloucestershire, Wales, Oxforshire, and Derbyshire. Internal sequences were filmed at Bristol's Bottle Yard Studios.

Somerset locations include Wells Cathedral, The Bishops Palace & Gardens, and Barrington Court. Wells Cathedral is an Anglican cathedral built as a Roman Catholic cathedral from around the time of 1175, to replace a church previously standing on the site from 705. It's importance to Becoming Elizabeth likely stems from the fact it became an Anglican cathedral when Elizabeth's father, King Henry VIII split from Rome. Visitors can enter the cathedral for free, with donations welcome.

The Bishops Palace & Gardens are also in Wells, and the price of an admission ticket includes 12 months of return visits from the date of your first visit. This includes access the medieval Palace and Undercroft, ruined Great Hall, 14 acres of RHS Partner Gardens, The Bishop’s Chapel and any non member’s only events. Visiting The Bishop’s Table café and the Croquet Lawn area is free. Adult tickets are £16, and children aged between 5 - 17, £8.

A post shared by Medieval Palace & Gardens (@bishopspalacewells) A photo posted by on

Barrington Court is a National Trust owned property near Ilminster in Somerset. The main house has stood for more than 450 years, with evidence that people settled on the site as early as the Roman period. The Tudor mansion fell into disrepair until it was restored it in the 1920s, before being opened to the public by the National Trust eight decades later. Adult ticket prices begin at £12.10, and children's begin at £6.10.

A post shared by Disraeli81 (@disraeli81) A photo posted by on

Gloucestershire

In Gloucestershire, Berkeley Castle was used as a filming location. The Berkeley family have lived at the site for an incredible nine centuries, and the family have witnessed many power struggles in that time - likely including those involving Henry and Elizabeth.

No stranger to being used as a filming location, the castle has played host to the filming of Johnny English Strikes Again, Poldark, and The White Princess among other shows. Adult tickets to visit the site start at £14.50, and children £7.50.

Church of the Holy Cross in the Gloucestershire village of Avening also featured in the series. The 11th century church is a grade l listed building, and visitors can visit the church for free.

A post shared by Berkeley Castle (@berkeleycastle) A photo posted by on

Wales

Adding another castle to the list, Cardiff Castle in Wales can be seen in Becoming Elizabeth. As well as the turbulence of the Tudor era, the castle has stood through the Roman occupation of Britain, the Norman Conquest, civil war turbulence, a transformation in the Victorian era, and two World Wars.

There are always plenty of events going on at the castle, with adult entry prices starting at £14.50, and children's ticket prices from £10. Various family and other packages are available - events will likely cost an extra fee and require booking.

A post shared by Cardiff Castle 🏰 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@cardiff_castle) A photo posted by on

Oxfordshire

Broughton Castle in Banbury played host to the Becoming Elizabeth cast and crew. Work began on the property in 1306, with more added in future centuries - most of what remains dates from the 1550's. It is currently the family home of the 21st Lord and Lady Saye and Sele. The same family has owned the site since 1447.

The castle is open April to September, on Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, and Bank Holiday Monday. Adult tickets are £11, and children's £7. Private tours are available by appointment only.

A post shared by Broughton Castle (@broughtoncastle) A photo posted by on

Derbyshire

In the North of the country, Haddon Hall in Bakewell can be seen in the series. Now the private residence of Lord and Lady Edward Manners, the site is set in the Peak District in the valley of the River Wye. The Medieval Banqueting Hall still boasts the original tapestry gifted to the family by Henry VIII himself.

Haddon Hall is open from 1st April to 24th September, and 1st October to 31st October, from 10:30 am-4:30 pm daily. Adult tickets start at £23.90, and children under 15 go free.

A post shared by Haddon Hall (@haddonhall) A photo posted by on

When did they film Becoming Elizabeth?

Becoming Elizabeth was filmed between September 2020 and January 2021.

Bottle Yard Studios Production Designer Stevie Herbert said of recreating Tudor England in the studios: "We created a suite of spaces getting closer and closer to the King’s most private chambers…. on the Bottle Yard sets, we move from the splendour of the public Great Hall through semi-private state rooms to the intimacy of the King’s bedchamber. Tank House 2 had the ideal height and scale to accommodate our Whitehall Palace build."

He added "The studio build is part of the centre of the Palace, the seat of power, where the King meets his Court. Whitehall was a warren like space, full of covert corners and large decorative impressive chambers, halls and living quarters. The build takes you along Norman corridors and through archways, into an antechamber. The large room attached is where the Privy Council meet to govern."

There was much excitement in Wells last week as the city hosted more filming for the drama series "Becoming Elizabeth". Particular highlights included three tudor ladies chatting on Vicars Close and the face masks and armour combo!Thanks to Wells Voice for photos 2 and 3. pic.twitter.com/rJkHfLsCQ1May 4, 2021 See more

Will there be a season 2 of Becoming Elizabeth?

No, Becoming Elizabeth was cancelled after it's first season.

According to Deadline, the series failed to capture a large audience, with its premiere only bringing in 158,000 total viewers. Viewing figures then fell weekly, with average viewership for the season standing at 136,000. Specifically, many lost audience members were in the ad-friendly 18-49 demographic, further fuelling the decision to cancel.

On Alicia Von Rittberg's Instagram account, some fans expressed their upset at the news. One wrote "Very disappointed we won’t be seeing you anymore as Elizabeth. You and the series were amazing!" Another added "Becoming Elizabeth was my favourite show from 2022. So disappointed for you all it won’t be continuing. All the best for 2023."

