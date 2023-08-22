Where was The Confessions of Frannie Langton filmed? Filming locations of the ITV drama
Period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton is mostly filmed at a Gerogian house in the English countryside
As the period drama arrives on ITV1, viewers want to know where The Confessions of Frannie Langton was filmed.
The Confessions of Frannie Langton is making its debut on ITV1, after originally being released on the broadcaster's streaming service, ITVX. The show follows servant Frannie, who is accused of murder after her master and mistress are found dead in bed, and the steamy drama has viewers hooked - with many asking if The Confessions of Frannie Langton is based on a true story.
And much like fans of period dramas also want to know where Becoming Elizabeth was filmed and the filming locations of Queen Charlotte too, similar questions are now being asked of The Confessions of Frannie Langton, which is inspired by the Sara Collins novel of the same name.
Where was The Confessions of Frannie Langton filmed?
The Confessions of Frannie Langton was filmed in Yorkshire, with locations including Duncombe Park, Dewsbury Town Hall, Dalton Mills, Hull Old Town, Temple Newsam, Versa Leeds Studios, York Mansion House, Bramham Park, Sledmere House and South Parade in Wakefield.
Sledmere House is a Grade I listed Georgian country house in York, and the property and its gardens are available to visit all year round. It seems the house was happy to welcome a filming crew, as a statement on the Twitter page read, "Last October we were thrilled to have ITV filming with us for part of their gripping new drama ‘The Confessions of Frannie Langton’ This is now available to stream on ITVX so have a look & see if you can spot the Sledmere scenes!"
Elsewhere, Kirklees Council closed the Wakefield Old Road car park behind the Town Hall to allow for filming to take place inside the historic Dewsbury building, while some of the houses and streets featured in the historical drama are from Wakefield’s South Parade, a terrace of Georgian houses built in the 1790s.
Karla-Simone, who plays Frannie, previously shared: "The locations were amazing and so beautiful. We filmed massive mansions with huge lawns and gardens. The detail in the architecture was very impressive. I really liked the ceiling at the entrance of Duncombe Park.
"We were filming all around Yorkshire and the crew did an amazing job at transforming the locations back in time. We filmed the court scenes at Dewsbury Town Hall and it was made to look like the Old Bailey."
Director Andrea Harkin added: "The big challenge was the sets and location, because of the period. We were filming in Yorkshire which is a huge county. There was a lot of driving around looking for the right locations. Levenhall, the Mayfair home of Madame and George Benham, was split across four different locations plus a set for the drawing room and Madame’s bedroom.
"The opening scene, for example, was filmed at four different locations months apart, but it will look like it’s all in one house. That was all a huge challenge in terms of scheduling, but you can achieve it with a good team."
Where is The Confessions of Frannie Langton set?
The Confessions of Frannie Langton is set between a plantation in Jamaica and Georgian London. A synopsis reads: "Set against the dazzling opulence of Georgian London, The Confessions of Frannie Langton narrates Frannie’s journey from a Jamaican plantation to the grand Mayfair mansion of celebrated scientist George Benham and his exquisitely beautiful wife, Madame Marguerite Benham."
Frannie was born into slavery and transported from Jamaica, where she becomes a maid in the Mayfair mansion and falls in love with her mistress. Things get worse for Frannie when the Benhams are found murdered in their beds, with Frannie lying next to Marguerite.
Frannie's laudanum addiction means she is unclear about what happened that night, and after being accused of murder, she must pieces together the events of that night.
How many episodes of The Confessions of Frannie Langton are there?
The Confessions of Frannie Langton is made up of four parts, and each episode is one hour long. It premiered on ITVX, meaning it has been available on the streaming service since December 2022, before being broadcast on ITV1 in August 2023.
The four-part murder mystery drama has been adapted by author Sara Collins from her debut novel of the same name, with Karla-Simone Spence playing the title character in the show. The first episode aired at 9pm on Monday 22 August, and the following episodes will air on the three days after.
Will there be a second season of The Confessions of Frannie Langton?
It's unlikely that there will be a second season of The Confessions of Frannie Langton. The TV show is based on a book of the same name by Sara Collins and she hasn't written a sequel, meaning Frannie Langton's story ends with the current TV series.
In other TV news, we reveal where Caroline Moran comedy Henpocalypse! was filmed, as well as the filming locations of Wolf - the new BBC drama - and the cast of Only Murders in the Building, as season three lands on Dinsey+.
