Where is Hotel Portofino filmed? All you need to know about season 2 of the ITV show

As the second season of lavish period drama Hotel Portofino is set to air on ITV, fans are wondering where is Hotel Portofino filmed?

The six-episode series that made its debut last year, was such a success that it was renewed for a second series with executive producer Joe McGrath teasing at the time, “Hotel Portofino became an instant hit with audiences worldwide and the second season will feature another heady mix of romance, intrigue, and dangerous ambitions."

If you're a fan of period dramas like Bridgerton or Marie Antoinette, then this new series, written by Matt Baker and directed by Adam Wimpenny, might be just what you're looking for as we look at all you need to know about where it was filmed...

Where is Hotel Portofino filmed?

Like season one, Hotel Portofino is filmed in Croatia - Zagreb, while other locations around Croatia include locales in the Primorje-Gorski Kotar and Istria counties. The crew reportedly spent 11 days filming in the following locations; the National Stateroom (HAZU) and the Croatian Institute of History in the Upper Town, as well as the Museum of Arts and Crafts in Zagreb. Other locations include Matulji, Grožnjan and Belaj, while filming was also due to take place in Rijeka.

Speaking about the location, series producer Sarah Forbes Campbell, explained, "The experience of working with a Croatian crew has been an incredibly positive one, it's been absolutely fabulous and joyous. I often work abroad and I enjoy living and working with local people.

"The Croatian crew is incredibly accommodating and collaborative, and the entire process of filming in Croatia has been a very creative one. Working with Ivan, our production designer, has been a joy. The designs he's come up with, he's been creatively fabulous.

"The locations that have been offered by the location manager Tomislav Peleski have been spot on, in terms of what we require."

Natasha McElhone, who plays Bella Ainsworth, a British expat who runs a hotel on the Italian Riviera catering to upmarket English travellers, shared a sneak peek of behind the scenes filming back in July 2022, when she shared the gorgeous view of 'Bella's balcony' and captioned it, "Here in Croatia shooting Hotel Portofino season #2 can’t wait for people to see this one, it’s feeling good. ‘Bella’s’ balcony - a view that never fails."

Which hotel is used in Hotel Portofino?

In season 2 the Hotel Portofino hotel is set at a villa in Lovran which embodys the Portofino Hotel, located in the town of the same name on the Italian Riviera.

Hotel Portofino plot

Hotel Portofino plot is expected to see Cecil have even more questionable business dealings which will no doubt cause more problems for Bella - and could even put the future of Hotel Portofino at risk. It's understood that the rise of fascism in Italy will continue to play a role. And not forgetting that with new guests arriving at the hotel, there's plenty of opportunity for new twists and turns in the Ainsworth family's story.

If you need a recap of what happened in Season 1 you can watch a clip below...

Cast of Hotel Portofino

Natasha McElhone returns to the cast of Hotel Portofino season 2 as Bella Ainsworth, alongside returning cast of Mark Umbers as Bella’s shady husband Cecil Ainsworth, Claude Scott-Mitchell as Rose Drummond-Ward, and Lily Frazer as the American dancer and hotel guest Claudine Pascal, according to Foxtel Australia (opens in new tab). Other cast members include Anna Chancellor as Lady Latchmere, Imogen King as Melissa De Vere, Carolina Gonnelli as Paola, Louisa Binder as Constance March, Oliver Dench as Lucian Ainsworth, Lorenzo Richelmy as Roberto Albani, Maya Ramadan as Lottie, Lucy Akhurst as Julia Drummond-Ward, Assad Zaman as Anish Sengupta, Adam James as Jack Turner, Daniele Pecci as Count Carlo Albani, Olivia Morris as Alice Mays-Smith, Dominic Tighe as Plum Wingfield, Bethan Cullinane as Lizzie Wingfield, Pasquale Esposito as Danioni.

Lily posted on Instagram that she was filming in Croatia too.

Hotel Portofino airs on ITV 3rd February at 9pm. It is also available to stream on Britbox, ITVX (opens in new tab), and ITV+1 an hour later.

