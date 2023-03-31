Where is Future Food Stars filmed? Filming locations of Gordon Ramsay's BBC show

Gordon Ramsay (opens in new tab)'s Future Food Stars has returned, and viewers want to know where the series is filmed.

Series two of Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars kicked off on BBC One on Thursday 30 March. The programme sees the Michelin-starred chef search for the country's most exciting and innovative new food and drink business, with 12 contestants battling it out to impress Gordon and win an investment from him. While they take on the challenges, the entrepreneurs film in some stunning locations across the UK.

Where is Future Food Stars filmed?

Future Food Stars was filmed in a number of locations in the UK, including Scotland, Wales, Manchester, Gateshead, Henley, and Oxford. The BBC said: "Over 8 weeks, the Future Food Stars will travel all over the country from the Cotswolds to Wales to Gateshead and all the way to Glenapp Castle in Scotland."

Meanwhile, host Gordon Ramsay said: "Viewers can expect more beautiful locations from across the UK, really interesting special guests who appear on the show to test my contenders, as well as more really tough challenges where the contenders have to push extremely hard to impress me with their skills and ideas."

He added: "The aim really is to showcase and shine a light on some of the amazing places, people and their businesses making the UK food and drink industry so exciting right now."

The show opens in Newquay, Cornwall, but will travel around the UK, visiting the Lake District, Devon and Somerset's Cheddar Gorge and London.

The first episode was shot at Glenapp Castle in Scotland, a picturesque retreat where the contestants were tasked with setting up a banquet celebrating Scottish produce.

The second episode was filmed in north Wales, in Anglesey and Portmeirion.

Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars cast

The Future Food Stars cast is made up of 12 contestants, all of whom are up-and-coming food and drink entrepreneurs and have been hand-picked by Gordon. They will compete to earn the £150,000 investment, but must prove they have what it takes to partner up with him.

Florence Rebattet - Florence runs Kids En Cusine cooking school

Amy Dalby - Amy runs Blondie Bakery, which produces Blondie-based products

Kier Kemp - Keir owns a business that makes unusual sauces and condiments

Hebe Ibbotson - Hebe owns home-brew Kombucha company, BooChaCha

Sam Pascal - Sam's business is called Hot N Juicy Shrimp LDN and is a seafood boil chain

Gary Quinn - Gary's business Taquitos sells authentic Mexican food

Craig Stocker - Craig owns a chain of micro-pubs called the Georgi Fins

Naomi Boles - Naomi owns a social enterprise bakery

Kris Ingham - Kris owns Rejuvenation Water, a matcha and coffee brand delivered in compostable coffee pods

Rachel Munro - Rachel runs a day to night eco café in Ayr

Sophie Taylor - Sophie's business Sophies Iced Coffee Blend sells a range of ready to drink vegan iced coffees

Andy Albalous - Andy's brand Drops Of Heal sells CBD infused olive oil

Where to watch Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars

Series 2 of Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars first aired on Thursday 30 March, and is available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

All eight episode from the first series of Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars are also currently available on iPlayer.

