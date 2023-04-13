Where is John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen filmed? Details of the ITV show

John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen is back on our screens, and viewers are wondering where the show is filmed...

The popular ITV cooking show shares some of the best of John and Lisa's recipes (opens in new tab) - as well as some from celebrity guests - that are easy to follow and perfect for cooking at home.

MasterChef presenter John and actress Lisa Faulkner (opens in new tab) have been hosting the show for eight series now, and fans of the duo are keen to know more about both the show and their home life. And just like cookery show fans have been wondering where Future Food Stars is filmed (opens in new tab) - Gordon Ramsay's BBC One show - the same questions are being asked of John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen. We reveal where the show is filmed, and if it takes place in John and Lisa's own kitchen...

Where is John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen filmed?

While many fans are under the impression that John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen is filmed in the couple's home, the show is actually filmed in a studio location, at Television Centre studios in London.

Lisa Faulkner revealed that the show is filmed in a studio on her Instagram in 2020, after some fans questioned whether the couple had moved house, as the kitchen looked different to previous series.

In an Instagram story, she wrote: "I just wanted to say to everybody thank you for your lovely messages about our show. Everyone's been so lovely. It was so difficult because obviously we're in a different place, so we're not in the same studio that we used to film in because we couldn't social distance there, so we're in a place we can social distance. There was only a few people in the studio, all the cameramen had to stay away and everything looked brilliant."

She added, "And yes, it was in a studio and not in our house, that's why it looks different. So we take all our things so that it looks like home and then we feel like it's like home."

The studio is an impressive and stylish cooking space, boasting navy cupboards with gold handles and white marble work tops. There's also an adjacent dining room with wooden flooring, white brick walls and huge windows that let in plenty of light.

The studio building is also home to other ITV shows, including Loose Women and Lorraine.

Where do John Torode and Lisa Faulkner live?

John and Lisa live in a beautiful home in North London, and regularly share sneak peeks of their stylish house on social media.

Photos from Lisa's Instagram show that the pair's kitchen is decorated with teal cupboards under the counters, and marble surfaces on top. There's also a state-of-the-art oven and cooker, with a beautiful white tiled splashback.

Speaking to House Beautiful (opens in new tab) in 2022, Lisa explains that her favourite room in her home is the kitchen, which has a wooden island that can move into the centre of the room.

She said: "That island also has all of our cooking equipment on the bottom and then we cook on the top and there are stools on the other side of it, so people can sit around it. We can sit and cook and chat, which is what we love to do."

Are John and Lisa married?

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner are married. The pair met on Celebrity Masterchef in 2014 and have been together since. They were married at a ceremony in Oxfordshire in 2019.

On the couples first wedding anniversary, John shared a sweet photo (opens in new tab) from their wedding day, with the caption, "I year ago today .. Happy Anniversary my love @lisafaulknercooks. You rock my world".

A year later in 2021, Lisa shared a photo (opens in new tab) of an embroidery hoop that had been stitched to show the pair on their wedding day. She said under the post, "Happy anniversary to my beautiful husband @johntorodecooks 2years ago today!! Honestly can’t believe how time flies and how lucky I am to have found you."

