Where is Heartstopper filmed? Season 2 filming location guide

The second season of Netflix's hit young love romance drama has hit screens and fans are already hooked and want to know where is Heartstopper season 2 filmed?

It's a new terms for school friends and lovers Nick and Charlie as they navigate their new relationship, while Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends in this second instalment.

But with exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.

As we look at all you need to know about where all the lights, cameras and action took place...

Where is Heartstopper season 2 filmed?

Heartstopper season 2 is filmed in both Paris and England. In Paris, the teens are on a school trip so iconically they visit some of its famous locations for filming including the Eiffel Tower - where the cast and crew had to film at 6am before the popular attraction was even open to the public and scenes took two mornings to film the sequence. Other locations include The Louvre and Arc de Triomphe, a cafe by the Seine and the Marais, known as a centre of LGBT culture.

And those familiar with the capital city of love will also recognise the Shakespeare and Co. bookshop where Oseman makes another cameo appearance, Pont des Arts and Montmartre's L'Escalier restaurant, the Sacré-Cœur, and the Musée de Montmartre.

Oseman told Netflix in June, "When I originally created the comic, I chose Paris because it was a believable school trip location — easily travelable from the UK and lots of cultural landmarks.

"Thematically it marks a step outside of the cozy, relatable world of Truham that we have come to know in Season 1. As the characters are growing up little by little, they are thrust into a big new world. Away from home and the prying eyes of parents, they’re getting a first little taste of adulthood. And with that comes new experiences and a lot of drama.”

Paris was a particular filming favourite among the cast, Locke told Tudum it was “the best week ever” even with the tiring late nights and early mornings.

“We had incredible days on set,” said Locke in November. “Paris is such an important part of the story. It’s when Nick and Charlie come out as a couple. All of the other characters have very integral moments in Paris too because obviously, it’s the City of Love. It’s a great part of the season.”

(Image credit: Netflix)

Where is Heartstopper set in England?

In England Heartstopper Season 2 scenes were set in the Twickenham Studios in London and a hotel in Slough, Berkshire set the stage for countless scenes and was where Truham - both on and off campus - and the GCSE afterparty was filmed. The same goes for park scenes, such as the one in Episode 2, when Charlie, Nick, and Nellie sprawl out on a blanket, a noteworthy occasion that ends with Nick posting a photo of Charlie and his beloved pup on Instagram, making things extra official.

In the following episode, a post-exam bonfire party that draws a large gathering of students, was also filmed in Slough.

Not all Paris scenes were shot in Paris, in fact the cafe that Nick takes Charlie to after he faints was filmed in London's Piccadilly Circus.

In Episode 7, Elle gets an opportunity to display her art at the Lambert School of Arts “Here and Queer” exhibition. The whole gang attends to show support and a lot plays out on the campus, from Isaac considering his sexuality at the exhibit to Ben apologising to Charlie for previous wrongdoings. These scenes were shot in Farnham, Surrey.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Heartstopper Season 2 is streaming now on Netflix and if you like romantic dramas you might like Never Have I Ever Season 4 to see who does Devi end up with in the hit show.