What happened to Dan Walker? The former BBC Breakfast host involved in nasty accident

You might be wondering what's happened to Dan Walker? After the former BBC Breakfast host shared that he had been involved in a nasty accident.

The former Breakfast news presenter left the broadcaster (opens in new tab) to work for Channel 5 (opens in new tab) but his fan following has continued, and he told his 788.6k followers that he is "glad to be alive" after his bicycle collided with a car.

The star, who lives in Sheffield with his wife Sarah Walker (opens in new tab) and their three children, shared photographs of his bloodied face as he was sat inside an ambulance. He captioned them, "Bit of an accident this morning. Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike. Face is a mess but I don’t think anything is broken. Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene. This is my smiling Thankful for our NHS."

It's not known where the accident took place but the ambulance crew were from East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Bit of an accident this morning. Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike. Face is a mess but I don’t think anything is broken. Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene. This is my smiling 😂Thankful for our NHS ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jt4FdaQDUUFebruary 20, 2023 See more

Jeremy Vine (opens in new tab) put, "Dan, so sorry to hear this. Looks really painful. Hoping for a good recovery. Sending love."

Fans have tweeted their get well wishes to the star. One follower wrote, "Oh Dan!! Oh my goodness! Hope you are okay!! This looks so bad so can't believe you still see the funny side. Rest up lovely and just be looked after!"

Another put, "Oh my days looks dreadful! Hope recovery is swift!"

And a third added, "Wishing you a speedy recovery, and hope you'll be back on your bike soon."

Fellow broadcasters also sent their warmest wishes, Sally Biddulph wrote, "So glad you are OK Dan, what a shock. Rest up and feel better soon."

Mike Bushell wrote, "Aw Dan. Sorry to hear this. Glad you’re in one piece and are going to be ok and in good hands. Speedy recovery."

And Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse (opens in new tab) added, "Oh wow !!! Get well soon."

Dan has starred on Strictly in 2021 but was absent from the tour (opens in new tab).

He had recently worked on high profile case of Nicola Bulley (opens in new tab) when he interviewed her partner Paul Ansell for a special Channel 5 documentary.

He was due to be back on TV today as he tweeted last night, "Beautiful sky in Sheffield tonight. I hope you’ve had a decent weekend. See you back on the telly tomorrow."