Countdown is having a shake up this summer as it looks set to get a new host and viewers are wondering who is taking over the reins of the popular word and number crunching show to become Countdown’s new presenter.

The Channel 4 gameshow which has been running since the first episode aired back in 1982 is in its 84th season but in July there will be a change to the show.

Rachel Riley took some time out from Countdown when she went on maternity leave and now there will be another change to the line up.

Who is Countdown’s new presenter Colin Murray?

Colin Murray is the new presenter of Countdown. The Northern Irish radio and television presenter has confirmed that he is taking over as presenter of Countdown on Twitter when he tweeted, “I’m like the assistant manager, given the job until the end of the season. Earn respect of dressing room (@susie_dent @RachelRileyRR), get some points on the board, try to win a trophy! 75 games to get it right! Absolute honour. Fav show ever. July 14 to start of Nov.”

Colin became the host of BBC Television’s Match of the Day 2 on BBC Two in 2010, while still anchoring shows on BBC Radio 5 Live, including 5 Live Sport and Fighting Talk and was still presenting on BBC Radio Ulster.

It is understood that he has already started filming for the new shows and a source has hinted at the possibility of him being a permanent replacement.

A source told The Mirror, “Colin has agreed to be a stand-in host for us, which is brilliant news.

“He knows the team and gets on really well with Rachel, they are good friends off-screen. No one knows what is going to happen beyond the autumn in terms of hosting, but if Colin does want the job, he is in the right place to show why he should get it.”

Fans and former Countdown stars alike are delighted by the appointment of Colin.

Nick Hewer, former Countdown host tweeted, “Colin, I’m truly delighted for you – a true fan of the show and a great presenter. I sense that this time, it’s permanent and you’ll be in that seat for years to come. Congratulations”

Meanwhile a loyal fan put, “So pleased to hear this, wish it was permanent though, can’t wait until July 14th!!”

“Great news Colin. I was honestly disappointed you didn’t get the job when Nick left. I hope the powers that be install you permanently. Enjoy your tenure however long it lasts,” another chipped in.

Is Colin Murray still married?

Colin Murray is married to his wife Carly Paradis. The couple have been married since 2012. She is a Bafta nominated Canadian-born British composer, songwriter and pianist. She composes soundtracks for movies, TV series and her own albums.

She has written music for The Line of Duty and has composed music on the BBC’s upcoming drama The Control Room.

Who is currently presenting Countdown?

Anne Robinson is currently presenting Countdown and will remain on screen as host until Colin takes over on July 14th. Anne has hosted the show in 2021 to become the show’s sixth presenter and the first female to take on the role but after 265 episodes she is leaving.

Anne hosts alongside Susie Dent who is in Dictionary Corner, while Rachel Riley who returned to work after giving birth to her second daughter, hosts the numbers segment and picks the letters for the contestants.

Susie is known to tweet a word of the day to her followers, along with an explanation of its meaning.

Why is Anne Robinson being replaced on Countdown?

Anne Robinson is being replaced on Countdown because she announced that she was quitting the gameshow so she could spend more time with her family in New York.

At the time she issued a lengthy statement to announce her departure and it reads, “I’ve had a blast hosting this wonderful show. And I stayed longer than I signed up for. Now it is time for an older woman to take the reins. I hope too I’ve encouraged TV bosses to realise that not all women at the wrong end of their seventies are in care homes playing bingo and watching conjuring tricks.”

She added, “In fact the genius of Countdown is that it’s a brilliant way to keep the brain exercised. I run 5k most days of the week. And I can now do an anagram at twice the speed I could this time last year. But I have grandchildren, a large garden and a home in New York, all deserving more of my attention.”

You can watch Countdown weekdays on Channel 4 at 2.10pm with Anne Robinson hosting until Countdown’s new presenter Colin Murray takes over on July 14th.

